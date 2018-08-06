Leaks Suggest Microsoft Ready to Join Movies Anywhere

Microsoft is set to join Disney’s Movies Anywhere service, if leaks discovered by the tech press Monday morning are any indication. The two companies haven’t made their announcement official yet, but mentions of Movies Anywhere appeared on Microsoft’s website Monday, only to be removed by the company after news about the partnership broke.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Movies Anywhere

Movies Anywhere also started to feature Microsoft’s logo on its site Monday, suggesting that the announcement of the partnership is imminent. However, a Microsoft spokesperson wasn’t ready to confirm the deal when contacted by Variety Monday.

“On Microsoft Movies & TV, customers can rent or buy any of the nearly 200 thousand entertainment options to stream on their Xbox or Windows-based devices,” the spokesperson said via email. “Microsoft is committed to delivering rich entertainment experiences to our customers, and we’re in discussions with Movies Anywhere about bringing their service onboard.”

A spokesperson for Movies Anywhere didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Movies Anywhere functions as a unified cloud locker for movie purchases: After signing up for a Movies Anywhere account and then connecting that account with their accounts by individual retailers, consumers can access all of their movie purchases together in one place through dedicated apps for mobile and TV-connected devices. In addition, consumers are also able to stream movies from any linked retailer through the apps of any other linked retailer.

Once the partnership is official, Xbox owners will be able to access their iTunes movie purchases on the game console after linking their accounts. Movies purchased via Microsoft Movies & TV will also become available via the Movies Anywhere app.

Movies Anywhere launched in October of last year with backing from 20th Century Fox, Disney, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. In addition to Microsoft, it is also being supported by Apple, Amazon, Google, Walmart’s Vudu service and FandangoNow.