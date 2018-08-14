Merrill Markoe, Megan Koester to Debut Podcast ‘The Indignities of Being a Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A new comedy podcast about feminism from the minds and mouths of Merrill Markoe and Megan Koester is coming to Audible, Variety has learned exclusively. Available for preorder on Aug. 14, the audio series, titled “The Indignities of Being a Woman” will launch on the site Sept 18.

In the podcast, Markoe and Koester will discuss various feminist issues — past and present — from a humorous perspective. The pair will touch on both historical and present day occurrences that color women’s experiences, while drawing on their own personal experiences as two comedians from different generations.

Both Markoe and Koester have had active careers in comedy. Markoe made a name for herself in the 1980s as head writer for NBC’s “Late Night with David Letterman,” in addition to hosting radio shows, doing standup, and reporting on-camera for Los Angeles news stations. Her past TV writing credits have earned her a total of three primetime Emmys.

Viceland columnist Koester has contributed comedic bits and commentary to the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” “Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen,” Viceland’s “Flophouse,” and Comedy Central’s “Corporate.” Her filmmaking credits include a short called “Unmarketable,” a selection at the 2016 New York Television Film Festival.