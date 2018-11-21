Matthew McConaughey Wants to Make You Fall Asleep, Partners With Calm App

Matthew McConaughey wants you to fall asleep while listening to his soothing voice: McConaughey has partnered with Calm, an app promoting meditation, mindfulness and restful sleep, contributing a so-called “sleep story” to the app.

“Wonder,” as the story read by McConaughey is called, has been written by Chris Advasun, and lasts for 35 minutes. This includes around two minutes of prologue, with the actor asking pillow-deep questions like: “How often do we ponder the depth of the present moment?”

McConaughey’s contribution is just the latest addition to Calm, which now offers around 120 such sleep stories, including classic fairy tales, so-called music sleep stories, and even some recordings of late public television star Bob Ross.

The app offers some content for free, and is available for both iOS and Android. Users who want to unlock Calm’s entire library need to pay $12.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.