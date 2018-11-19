Marvel ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Stream on Netflix Starting in December

Netflix is trying to get as much bang out of its soon-to-expire Disney deal as possible.

In the U.S. and Canada, Netflix will debut Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The streamer announced the premiere date for “Avengers: Infinity War” in a tweet Monday.

But Netflix’s deal with Disney will end in 2020, and Netflix will not have rights to any new releases starting in 2019. Netflix originally inked the output deal with for U.S. pay-TV-window rights to Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar films in 2013.

Disney ended the Netflix pact last year to roll its own streaming service, dubbed Disney+, which is set to launch in late 2019. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger revealed the moniker earlier this month as part of the Mouse House’s quarterly earnings report. Disney also launched a placeholder website, preview.disneyplus.com, for prospective subscribers to sign up for info.

“Avengers: Infinity War,” released in April 2018, grossed a little over $2 billion at the box office, including $679 million domestically, per Box Office Mojo. That puts it as the fourth-biggest movie release ever, behind “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The movie, which brings together several parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features an ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt. “Avengers: Infinity War” was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

After Netflix loses rights to the Disney catalog, the films will revert to Disney+, which will be available globally. Disney also developing new original programming for the over-the-top service, including a series based on Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and a second “Star Wars” live-action series starring Diego Luna as Rebel spy Cassian Andor.