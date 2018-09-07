Marlon Wayans Launches YouTube Sketch-Comedy Channel With Shots Studios (Watch)

Marlon Wayans
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Marlon Wayans will dole out a dose of comedy every week on his new YouTube channel, in a series produced in partnership with Shots Studios.

The comedian-actor-screenwriter-producer — the youngest sibling of the Wayans showbiz clan — will be the featured performer in the comedy segments on the YouTube channel. Other talent managed by Shots Studios, including digital stars Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso, Hannah Stocking, and Anwar Jibawi, may also appear with Wayans in the sketches.

“I’m excited to release my YouTube channel,” Marlon Wayans said in a statement. “I’m partnering with Shots Studios, who does amazing work with incredible talent. Looking forward to expanding my brand of humor into the YouTube arena.”

John Shahidi, co-founder of Shots Studios, commented, “I’ve always loved Marlon’s work. He’s created a lot of movies that make you laugh just as hard your tenth time watching it as it did when you first see it.”

“Marlon has a unique ability to connect with people around the world and reach them in an authentic, consistent and unfiltered way,” added Jamie Byrne, YouTube’s director of global creator partnerships. “We look forward to seeing him bring his unique brand of comedy to YouTube.”

Wayans most recently appeared in two seasons of NBC sitcom “Marlon” (licensed to Netflix outside the U.S.). He also starred in Netflix original film “Naked” and the streaming service launched his stand-up special “Woke-ish” earlier this year. Past credits include “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie” and spoof “Fifty Shades of Black.” Marlon Wayans is repped by UTA.

Last year, Shots similarly worked with boxing champ Mike Tyson to launch a comedy video series on YouTube.

L.A.-based Shots Studios was founded by brothers Sam and John Shahidi. The production/management company’s talent roster also includes Swedish DJ Alesso and Brazilian pop star Anitta, who is the subject of forthcoming Netflix docu-series “Vai Anitta!” produced by John Shahidi.

Watch the trailer for Marlon Wayans’ YouTube comedy channel:

