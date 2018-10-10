You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB to Release 'Star Wars: Project Prog' on Magic Leap in December

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of ILMxLAB

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive R&D unit, is going to release an augmented reality experience dubbed “Star Wars: Project Porg” on the Magic Leap One headset in December. ILMxLAB announced the release at Magic Leap’s L.E.A.P. developer conference in Los Angeles Wednesday.

“Project Porg” puts the user in charge of a handful or porgs, which involves feeding them, playing with them and keeping track of them — think Tamagotchii, only “Star Wars,” and in augmented reality. The experience features Anthony Daniel voicing C3PO, was produced with contributions from ILM animation supervisor Paul Kavanagh, and will be available free of charge on the Magic Leap One headset in December.

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Some early ILMxLAB Magic Leap concept art shared as part of Wednesday’s L.E.A.P. conference keynote.

ILMxLAB demonstrated the experience at a press preview event Tuesday, where the lab had added some extra AR easter eggs for L.E.A.P attendees. The living room setup used to demonstrate the app featured a handful of physical objects that could be controlled with the Magic Leap One headset, thanks to AR overlays that explained their functionality. This allowed attendees to turn on a Sonos speaker, change the program on a TV set and turn on a fan, and then see the porgs react to each of these devices — a nap in front of the TV included.

Industrial Light & Magic executive producer Mark Miller told Variety Tuesday that “Project Porg” was just a first step for ILMxLAB to explore this new medium. ILMxLAB executive in charge Vicki Dobbs Beck acknowledged that her group could in theory build similar AR experiences for mobile devices, but said that it was looking to target high-end devices across AR and VR.

Other examples of ILMxLAB’s work include a partnership with location-based VR startup The Void and a 3-part VR series for the upcoming Oculus Quest VR headset.

