Magic Leap Founder, Website Hint at Wednesday Launch News for Mixed Reality Headset

Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz broke his self-proclaimed radio silence Tuesday night to tweet pictures of a launching rocketship, a Magic Leaper and link to a device with the model number 808, leading some to believe that the Magic Leap One Creator Edition will either launch Wednesday — Aug. 8 —  or plans for the launch will be detailed Wednesday.

The website for Magic Leap is also now showing a shuddering rocketship preparing to launch.

Abovitz tweeted on July 31 that he was “going into radio silence mode until launch — see you all then.” He had previously said that a version of Magic Leap would launch this summer, which ends on Sept. 22.

While we know some things about the Magic Leap and the tech behind it, we still don’t know the date it will go out to a broader public, how much it will cost or the full details of the specifications. Also, few people outside of the company have had a chance to try the tech for themselves, and most if not all demos have occurred inside the company’s Florida headquarters.

The Magic Leap is said to use a new technology that replicates light fields to trick the brain into thinking it’s seeing real-world objects in the space in front of a user. The end result is meant to be a mixing of reality and virtuality into a cohesive and responsive scene.

You can read more about the tech and my experience with it first-hand in our write-up from last year and dive into everything we know about the technology and Magic Leap in this summary.

 

 

  Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann

    Founder of 2K Games Christoph Hartmann New VP of Amazon Games

  Kotaku Feature Details History of Sexism

    History of Sexism At Riot Games, Kotaku Reports

  Magic Leap One: Everything We Know

    Magic Leap One: Everything We Know So Far

  Ninth 'Hearthstone' Expansion 'The Boomsday Project'

    Ninth 'Hearthstone' Expansion 'The Boomsday Project' Out Now

  Fallout 76

    'Fallout 76' Is Not Coming To Steam On PC

  Deadpool's Pinball Machine Is Full of

    Deadpool's Pinball Machine Is Full of X-Men, Ninjas, And Chimichangas

  'Firewatch' Art Director Olly Moss Now

    'Firewatch' Art Director Olly Moss Now Working At Valve

