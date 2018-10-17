Logan Paul Gets YouTube Reprieve for ‘The Thinning’ Movie Sequel, Releasing Today

Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.”

Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday (Oct. 17) on the YouTube Premium subscription service.

The movie is a sequel to “The Thinning,” released in 2016, the first original feature film ordered by YouTube’s originals team. Both films are set in an overpopulated world in the future in which students who fail to pass a test are executed.

In the sequel, Logan Paul reprises his turn as Blake Redding, the son of a Texas governor, who is apparently killed after he failed his “thinning” exam. But it turns out that Blake is part of a group of kids spared by the authoritarian regime — and he and his allies must uncover the government conspiracy to end “The Thinning.”

“The Thinning: New World Order” co-stars Peyton List, Lia Marie Johnson and Calum Worthy. The movie is produced for YouTube by Legendary Digital Studios, which also produced the first installment.

Related Here Are the Outlooks of the Deals Between China and Hollywood Theodore Pellerin Joins Kirsten Dunst YouTube Premium Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul, who currently has 18 million subscribers for his main YouTube channel, on Tuesday tweeted a link to the film’s teaser trailer with the message: “surprise 😈.”

The reason it’s a surprise: YouTube in January cut business ties with Paul, pulling his channels from the Google Preferred premium ad program after he posted a video on Dec. 31 showing a person who died from a suicide (which he subsequently deleted). YouTube also dropped Logan Paul from its original series “Foursome” and suspended post-production on “The Thinning: New World Order” because of the suicide video.

In a statement, a YouTube rep said: “The entire cast and crew worked extremely hard to complete this film last year. In fairness to all of them and the fans who have been asking for the sequel, we decided to release ‘The Thinning: New World Order.'”

According to YouTube, Logan Paul is currently in good standing in terms of YouTube policies and is carrying advertising. However, his channels remain ineligible for Google Preferred. In a Feb. 5 video, Paul shot a Taser at a dead rat, after which YouTube pulled all ads from his channels for a brief period.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Thinning: New World Order”: