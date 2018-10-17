You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Logan Paul Gets YouTube Reprieve for ‘The Thinning’ Movie Sequel, Releasing Today

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Logan Paul THE THINNING_ NEW WORLD ORDER - YouTube
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube/Legendary

Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.”

Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday (Oct. 17) on the YouTube Premium subscription service.

The movie is a sequel to “The Thinning,” released in 2016, the first original feature film ordered by YouTube’s originals team. Both films are set in an overpopulated world in the future in which students who fail to pass a test are executed.

In the sequel, Logan Paul reprises his turn as Blake Redding, the son of a Texas governor, who is apparently killed after he failed his “thinning” exam. But it turns out that Blake is part of a group of kids spared by the authoritarian regime — and he and his allies must uncover the government conspiracy to end “The Thinning.”

“The Thinning: New World Order” co-stars Peyton List, Lia Marie Johnson and Calum Worthy. The movie is produced for YouTube by Legendary Digital Studios, which also produced the first installment.

Related

Paul, who currently has 18 million subscribers for his main YouTube channel, on Tuesday tweeted a link to the film’s teaser trailer with the message: “surprise 😈.”

The reason it’s a surprise: YouTube in January cut business ties with Paul, pulling his channels from the Google Preferred premium ad program after he posted a video on Dec. 31 showing a person who died from a suicide (which he subsequently deleted). YouTube also dropped Logan Paul from its original series “Foursome” and suspended post-production on “The Thinning: New World Order” because of the suicide video.

In a statement, a YouTube rep said: “The entire cast and crew worked extremely hard to complete this film last year. In fairness to all of them and the fans who have been asking for the sequel, we decided to release ‘The Thinning: New World Order.'”

According to YouTube, Logan Paul is currently in good standing in terms of YouTube policies and is carrying advertising. However, his channels remain ineligible for Google Preferred. In a Feb. 5 video, Paul shot a Taser at a dead rat, after which YouTube pulled all ads from his channels for a brief period.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Thinning: New World Order”:

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Acquires Stake in Distrokid, Tightening Squeeze on Indie Distributors

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

  • Logan Paul THE THINNING_ NEW WORLD

    Logan Paul Gets YouTube Reprieve for 'The Thinning' Movie Sequel, Releasing Today

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

  • Hauwei: Mate 20 X Smartphone Better

    Huawei: Mate 20 X Smartphone Better Gaming Device Than Nintendo Switch

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

  • IQIYI CEO Gong Yu Says Artificial

    IQIYI CEO Gong Yu Says Artificial Intelligence Will Reshape Showbiz

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

  • Our Game Streaming Future: A Dystopian

    Our Game Streaming Future: A Dystopian Retreat From Innovation, Risk

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

  • Chris Kelly, John Zamoiski - Fandor

    Fandor's Chris Kelly Takes CEO Spot, Streamer Taps John Zamoiski as CMO

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

  • raze logo

    Raze Pacts With Turner Latin America for Inaugural Raze Awards

    Logan Paul, after being penalized multiple times by YouTube for outrageous behavior and posting content that violated its policies, has been granted a pardon by the Google-owned video giant to reprise his starring role in YouTube original movie “The Thinning: New World Order.” Dystopian teen thriller “The Thinning: New World Order” is releasing on Wednesday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad