Internet TV Services Get Big Boost From World Cup

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda gestures to his teammates during the group C match between Denmark and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, RussiaRussia Soccer WCup Denmark France, Moscow, Russian Federation - 26 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Matthias Schrader/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, Sensor Tower is set to report Tuesday.

The biggest winner of the World Cup is unsurprisingly fubo TV, which bills itself as a sports-centric skinny bundle. First-time downloads for fubo’s app grew by 713 percent during week one of the World Cup, according to Sensor Tower. Before the tournament started, fubo saw an estimated average of 38,000 app installs every week. Once the Cup was underway, that number jumped to an estimated 309,000 installs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sensor Tower

YouTube TV grew its number of new downloads by 98 percent, with DirecTV NOW adding 44 percent. Hulu saw the smallest percentage increase, growing its download numbers by just 18 percent, according to sensor Tower estimates. That’s likely due to the fact that Hulu is offering its live TV service through the same app as its on-demand tier, which means that many of those downloaders may not have been looking for live TV programming at all.

Sensor Tower also saw download numbers for TV network apps that stream the World Cup go up significantly. The Fox Sports app saw a 95-fold increase in downloads, climbing from an estimated average of 12,600 installs per week to 1.2 million installs during the first week of the World Cup. Telemundo Desportes En Vivo even jumped from an average of 5,400 installs per week to 2.4 million new installs between June 14 and 20, according to Sensor Tower.

Those numbers echo a similar rise in streaming app downloads observed by fellow app intelligence outlet App Annie, which reported last week that the Fox Sports app had become the third-most-downloaded app on Apple’s U.S. app store last week.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda gestures to

    Internet TV Services Get Big Boost From World Cup

    Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, […]

  • Hulu - Jeremy Helfand

    Hulu Taps Adobe Exec Jeremy Helfand as Head of Ad Platforms

    Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, […]

  • Sony Crackle Shutting Down in Canada

    Sony Shuts Down Crackle in Canada

    Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, […]

  • Dawn Ostroff

    Spotify Names Dawn Ostroff Chief Content Officer

    Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, […]

  • john oliver china

    HBO Website Blocked in China Over John Oliver Bit

    Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, […]

  • Randy Freer, CEO of Hulu

    Hulu CEO Randy Freer on Company Reorg, Future of 'Handmaid's Tale'

    Internet-based TV services like Sling TV and DirecTV Now have seen an influx of new customers thanks to the World Cup, if new app download numbers from app intelligence specialist Sensor Tower are any indication. First-time downloads of the five leading internet TV services grew by 77 percent during the first week of the World Cup, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad