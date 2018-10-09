You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Turner's Jesse Redniss on How AT&T Changes the Data Game

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Jesse Redniss Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Sep 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Long before AT&T acquired TimeWarner, Jesse Redniss was trying to figure out the future of how data helped the business at the conglomerate’s Turner subsidiary. But now that the phone company is on board, he’s ready to take his efforts to the next level in his role as Turner’s executive VP of data strategy and product innovation.

AT&T is a massive addition to how we are thinking about gaining consumer insight,” said Redniss in an interview on the latest episode of Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast.

In a wide-ranging discussion about his efforts at Turner, Redniss detailed the many different ways user data has helped the company innovate, from optimizing the OTT presence of in-house brands like Cartoon Network and Bleacher Report to identifying audience segments for marketers to target. With potential for AT&T to bring its new content unit a deep trove of data from its massive mobile-phone footprint, Redniss is adapting to working alongside a new employer who brings new capabilities.

“Now there is a much larger focus on how do we build an enterprise wide initiative across Turner, and how does that ladder into AT&T as a whole to identify common infrastructure and architecture,” said Redniss.

That also means doing some information-sharing with fellow WarnerMedia assets HBO and Warner Bros.

Said Redniss, “Now across WarnerMedia, we’re all coming together to start identifying the common pillars of how we need to rebuild data platform and infrastructure to all get on the same page, while keeping our independence and special sauce that goes on top of all those pillars.”

“Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. Listen to the podcast below for the full interview, or check out previous “Strictly Business” episodes featuring comedian/actor/producer Kevin Hart, ICM Partners agent Esther Newberg, and HBO chairman/CEO Richard Plepler. A new episode debuts each Tuesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

