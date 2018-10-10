Lionsgate Promotes Amanda Kozlowski to Head Home Entertainment, Digital Distribution Marketing

Lionsgate promoted marketing executive Amanda Kozlowski to executive VP of home entertainment and digital distribution marketing.

In the new role, Kozlowski, a 10-year veteran of the company, will oversee Lionsgate’s marketing efforts across traditional and emerging platforms and technologies for the entire home entertainment and digital distribution division.

Her purview includes home entertainment distribution of Lionsgate’s feature film slate, titles from one of the largest independent television businesses in the world, Starz’s original programming slate, a 17,000-title film and television library, and third-party titles from such content companies as StudioCanal, Grindstone, A24, Amazon Studios, CBS Films, and sister company Roadside Attractions, among others.

Kozlowski also is charged with managing the department’s media planning, marketing technology platforms and data analytics.

“In this changing environment, it’s crucial to have someone who can bring a fresh and innovative perspective to how we approach the market and there’s no one better qualified than Amanda,” Ron Schwartz, Lionsgate president of worldwide home entertainment, and Jim Packer, president of worldwide television and digital distribution, said in a joint statement. “Her incredible track record, vision and dedication to our prolific home entertainment business makes her the perfect candidate to lead our marketing group.”

Kozlowski previously served as EVP of digital marketing, leading the digital marketing strategy for the department. She also has overseen the execution of Lionsgate’s domestic EST/VOD sales efforts and distribution deals with Roadside Attractions, Miramax Films and StudioCanal.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Kozlowski oversaw campaigns for marketing agency A.D.D. Marketing + Advertising as well for the nonprofit organization Film Independent. Kozlowski holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.