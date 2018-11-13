×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Top YouTuber Lilly Singh Says She’s Taking a Break From Videos, Citing Mental Health

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lilly Singh
CREDIT: SilverHub for Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lily Singh, the popular YouTube comedian and vlogger known online as “Superwoman,” is taking a hiatus from posting on YouTube, citing a need to restore her mental health and creative energy.

Singh, who has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed her decision to take a break in a video Monday. She said she didn’t know how much time she would be taking off YouTube, saying it could be one week or one month: “I have no idea.”

“I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted,” said Singh, noting that she’s been creating videos consistently for the past eight years. “I’m not my optimal happiness right now. I could be mentally healthier.”

Burnout among career YouTube creators has become a higher-profile issue in the last year — and some in the industry say the Google-owned video service’s changing algorithms are fueling a rise in creative and mental stress.

Singh emphasized in the video that she wasn’t “leaving YouTube” and that her timeout doesn’t reflect a change of her feelings about the platform or her fans, whom she calls Team Super. However, she said, YouTube is a platform that “demands constant content.”

Related

YouTube “kind of is a machine,” she said. “It makes creators believe that we have to pump out content consistently even at the cost of our life, and our mental health, and our happiness. Because if you don’t, then you’ll become ‘irrelevant.'”

In her video, Singh gave a shout-out to other YouTubers who recently suspended their regular posting schedules, including Alisha Marie, who took a two-month break over the summer. “You are a great example for not only myself, but everyone else,” Singh said.

According to Singh, her nonstop schedule has led her to feel like her YouTube videos haven’t been their best. “Straight up, I haven’t been super-happy with a lot of the content I’ve created” recently, Singh said. She also cited the need to focus on her other business ventures, including her recently formed production company Unicorn Island Productions, along with speaking engagements, social work, and merchandise.

Singh said she won’t be posting on YouTube “until my soul feels ready to do so.”

Singh, 30, has appeared in several traditional Hollywood projects, including “Bad Moms,” HBO’s film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451.” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Documentary film “A Trip to Unicorn Island,” about Singh’s worldwide comedy tour, was one the first YouTube originals to bow on the subscription service (now called YouTube Premium). She is repped by WME and Sarah Weichel Management.

Watch Singh’s video to fans, titled, “I’ll see you soon…”:

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Lilly Singh

    Top YouTuber Lilly Singh Says She's Taking a Break From Videos, Citing Mental Health

    Lily Singh, the popular YouTube comedian and vlogger known online as “Superwoman,” is taking a hiatus from posting on YouTube, citing a need to restore her mental health and creative energy. Singh, who has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed her decision to take a break in a video Monday. She said she didn’t know […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches in the Middle East and North Africa

    Lily Singh, the popular YouTube comedian and vlogger known online as “Superwoman,” is taking a hiatus from posting on YouTube, citing a need to restore her mental health and creative energy. Singh, who has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed her decision to take a break in a video Monday. She said she didn’t know […]

  • How Light Field Lab Wants to

    A First Look at Light Field Lab's Futuristic Holographic Display

    Lily Singh, the popular YouTube comedian and vlogger known online as “Superwoman,” is taking a hiatus from posting on YouTube, citing a need to restore her mental health and creative energy. Singh, who has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed her decision to take a break in a video Monday. She said she didn’t know […]

  • Travelers Season 3 Netflix

    'Travelers' Season 3 Premiere Date Set by Netflix

    Lily Singh, the popular YouTube comedian and vlogger known online as “Superwoman,” is taking a hiatus from posting on YouTube, citing a need to restore her mental health and creative energy. Singh, who has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed her decision to take a break in a video Monday. She said she didn’t know […]

  • Pandora is displayed above a post

    Pandora Unveils Podcast Genome Project, Delivering Personalized Recommendations

    Lily Singh, the popular YouTube comedian and vlogger known online as “Superwoman,” is taking a hiatus from posting on YouTube, citing a need to restore her mental health and creative energy. Singh, who has 14.5 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed her decision to take a break in a video Monday. She said she didn’t know […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad