×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

First AI-Scripted Commercial Debuts, Directed by Kevin Macdonald for Lexus (Watch)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lexus ES - AI commercial - IBM Watson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lexus

Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process.

That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that was developed by IBM’s Watson AI system. (Watch the ad below.)

To produce the spot for the Lexus ES executive sedan launching in Europe, the automaker enlisted its creative agency, The&Partnership London, along with technical partner Visual Voice. The agencies collaborated with the IBM Watson team to use AI to analyze 15 years’ worth of footage, text and audio for car and luxury brand campaigns that have won Cannes Lions awards for creativity, as well as a range of other external data.

Watson identified elements common to award-worthy commercials that were “both emotionally intelligent and entertaining,” according to IBM. But it’s not like the machine did all the work: The AI engine formed the script flow and outline, from which the creative agencies built the story.

Related

The ad tells the story of a Lexus Takumi Master Craftsman who releases the new Lexus ES into the world — only for it to be taken away and threatened with destruction. At the crucial moment, the car’s automatic emergency braking system cuts in, a plot twist that Watson determined would demonstrate the value and effectiveness of the vehicle’s built-in technology.

“When I was handed the script, the melodrama of the story convinced me of its potential,” Macdonald said in a statement.

“The fact the AI gave a fellow machine sentience, placed it in a sort of combat situation and then had it escaping into the sunset, was such an emotional response from what is essentially a digital platform,” added the director, whose credits include “The Last King of Scotland,” Whitney Houston biopic “Whitney” and Oscar-winning documentary film “One Day in September.”

The Lexus ES “Driven by Intuition” campaign launches Monday, Nov. 19, with the spot to be released across digital, social and cinema channels across Europe. As of now, it’s not scheduled to run on TV. Lexus also is releasing a companion behind-the-scenes short on the making of the ad.

In creating the storyline, IBM Watson also was primed with data by online-video marketplace Unruly to learn which moments connected most strongly with viewers. In addition, the AI was further coached with data from a custom experiment conducted by MindX, the applied science division of the University of New South Wales in Australia, which analyzed how people who have high levels of intuition respond to car advertising.

Ultimately, “the magic of storytelling will always come to life in the human creative process,” commented Reece Medway, media and entertainment specialist for IBM Watson in the U.K. and Ireland. “Using Watson to identify the common attributes for truly award-winning creative work is an example of how man and machine will collaborate in the AI era.”

Watch the Lexus “Driven by Intuition” spot (or at this link):

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Digital

  • Lexus ES - AI commercial -

    First AI-Scripted Commercial Debuts, Directed by Kevin Macdonald for Lexus (Watch)

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

  • Three Great New Narrative AR and

    New AR/VR Worth Watching This Week: 'Crow,' 'Wonderscope,' 'Age of Sail'

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

  • Criterion Collection

    With FilmStruck Shutdown, Criterion Collection Inks WarnerMedia Deal to Launch Standalone Streaming Service

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Democratic Senators to Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook's Retaliation Against Critics May Have Legal Implications

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Disc-Free Xbox One in the Works (Report)

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

  • Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch is Officially

    Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch Is Officially Dead, No Refunds in Sight

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

  • Facebook Tests Messenger Group Video Viewing

    Facebook May Be Bringing Group Video Viewing to Messenger

    Computers aren’t going to replace creative pros — but machine learning and artificial intelligence can be powerful tools in the storytelling process. That’s the takeaway from Lexus’ newest ad, which it’s billing as the advertising industry’s first commercial scripted by artificial intelligence. The 60-second spot was directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald, working from a script that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad