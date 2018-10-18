Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s Lenny Letter Is Shutting Down (Reports)

Lenny Letter, the female-targeted newsletter and website founded three year ago by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, is closing its doors.

Lenny Letter will shut down on Friday, Oct. 19, according to reports by the New York Post and Digiday, citing contributors who were notified via email of the closure. The twice-weekly newsletter at one point reportedly had as many as 500,000 subscribers but readership has since declined.

The end of Lenny Letter comes after Dunham and Konner ended their producing partnership in June, with the expiration of their joint overall deal with HBO. The duo had served as exec producers on HBO’s “Girls” as well as “Camping,” starring Jennifer Garner.

Shortly after launching in September 2015, Dunham and Konner cut a deal with Hearst to handle advertising and distribution Lenny Letter. Last year, they moved their ad deal over to Condé Nast. Dunham and Konner had hired entertainment veteran Benjamin Cooley, Konner’s ex-husband who had previously worked as a producer at Shine America at Jack Black’s Electric Dynamite, as CEO.

Reps for Lenny Letter and Dunham didn’t respond to requests for comment. A Condé Nast spokesman declined to comment.

When Lenny Letter launched, Dunham and Konner described it as offering “a snark-free, intelligent point of view” on topics including feminism, style, health, politics and friendship. Its most recent tagline was “Feminism, style, health, politics, friendship, and everything else — unfiltered.” The venture attracted early attention with contributed pieces from Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Lawrence, who penned an essay decrying pay inequity for women in Hollywood.