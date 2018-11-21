×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Lego Movie’ Streaming Free on YouTube on Black Friday

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lego Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free.

YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 8, 2019.

To watch “The Lego Movie” on YouTube, users can search for “Brick Friday” on the video platform and then click on the ad that says “Stream for Free – All Day Today Only!” Ads currently running on Google are promoting the free Black Friday streaming event.

The original 2014 film featured a voice cast including Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Channing Tatum, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie and Jonah Hill. The movie grossed nearly $258 million at the domestic box office and a total of $469 million worldwide.

“Lego Movie 2” will feature Pratt returning to voice Master Builder Emmet Brickowski along with a new character, Rex Dangervest. Returning cast including Banks as Wildstyle, Arnett as Batman, Brie as Unikitty, Offerman as Metal Beard, Tatum as Superman and Hill as Green Lantern, joined by others including Tiffany Haddish as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently expanded its limited selection of free, ad-supported movies, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “The Terminator,” “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2,” “Zookeeper,” “All Dogs Go to Heaven” and “Agent Cody Banks” under a pact with MGM.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Digital

  • The Lego Movie

    'The Lego Movie' Streaming Free on YouTube on Black Friday

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

  • Matthew McConaughey White Boy Rick

    Matthew McConaughey Wants to Make You Fall Asleep, Partners With Calm App

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

  • Google Play

    Google Play Offers 99-Cent Rentals on All Movies, Only on Thanksgiving Day

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

  • Amazon

    Amazon Tells Customers Their Info Was Exposed Due to 'Technical Error'

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

  • TwitchCon Expands to Europe in 2019

    TwitchCon Expands to Europe in 2019

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg Says He Has No Plans to Resign as Facebook Chairman

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

  • George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' on Syfy

    Syfy Promotes George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' With VR Three-Parter

    For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free. YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad