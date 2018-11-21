‘The Lego Movie’ Streaming Free on YouTube on Black Friday

For fans of “The Lego Movie,” everything is awesome this Friday, Nov. 22, when YouTube will be streaming the animated Warner Bros. hit for free.

YouTube is streaming the animated under a pact with Warner Bros. Pictures to promote the franchise leading up to the theatrical release of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 8, 2019.

To watch “The Lego Movie” on YouTube, users can search for “Brick Friday” on the video platform and then click on the ad that says “Stream for Free – All Day Today Only!” Ads currently running on Google are promoting the free Black Friday streaming event.

The original 2014 film featured a voice cast including Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Channing Tatum, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie and Jonah Hill. The movie grossed nearly $258 million at the domestic box office and a total of $469 million worldwide.

“Lego Movie 2” will feature Pratt returning to voice Master Builder Emmet Brickowski along with a new character, Rex Dangervest. Returning cast including Banks as Wildstyle, Arnett as Batman, Brie as Unikitty, Offerman as Metal Beard, Tatum as Superman and Hill as Green Lantern, joined by others including Tiffany Haddish as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently expanded its limited selection of free, ad-supported movies, including the first five “Rocky” movies, “The Terminator,” “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2,” “Zookeeper,” “All Dogs Go to Heaven” and “Agent Cody Banks” under a pact with MGM.