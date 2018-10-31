What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2018

The dinosaurs are facing extinction once again in Netflix’s latest streaming purge.
Staring Nov. 1, the “Jurassic Park” trilogy will disappear from the streaming platform, along with the popular animated dinosaur series “The Land Before Time.” Also leaving Netflix is the Guillermo del Toro film “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” and the hit horror pic “Oculus.” Additionally, Keira Knightley’s “Anna Karenina” will bid farewell on Nov. 12 and the lovable bear in “Paddington” will depart on Nov. 16.
See the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:
Nov. 1
Amelie
Crossfire
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jurassic Park III
Oculus
Phenomenon
Run to me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Steel Magnolias
The Invasion
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
The Lazarus Effect
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Reader
Up in the Air
Nov. 12
Anna Karenina
Nov. 16
Paddington
Nov. 17
Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5