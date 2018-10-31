You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2018

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amblin/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886121j)Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Joseph MazzelloJurassic Park - 1993Director: Steven SpielbergAmblin/UniversalUSAScene StillScifiJurassic Parc
CREDIT: Amblin/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutt

The dinosaurs are facing extinction once again in Netflix’s latest streaming purge.

Staring Nov. 1, the “Jurassic Park” trilogy will disappear from the streaming platform, along with the popular animated dinosaur series “The Land Before Time.” Also leaving Netflix is the Guillermo del Toro film “Hellboy II: The Golden Army” and the hit horror pic “Oculus.” Additionally, Keira Knightley’s “Anna Karenina” will bid farewell on Nov. 12 and the lovable bear in “Paddington” will depart on Nov. 16.

See the full list of titles leaving Netflix below:

Nov. 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Nov. 12

Anna Karenina

Nov. 16

Paddington

Nov. 17

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

