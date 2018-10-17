Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity Prepare Programs for Streaming-Video Fox Nation

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, two of the most-watched personalities on Fox News Channel, will hold programming roosts on Fox Nation, the streaming-video service slated to debut in fall from the 21st Century Fox-owned news outlet.

Ingraham is slated to co-host the new show “Laura & Raymond” with Raymond Arroyo, a regular guest on her primetime program on Fox news. The show is expected to focus on politics and culture. Hannity, meanwhile, will host a Fox Nation program that the company said was “currently in development.”

The announcements about the primetime hosts’ shows came along with a spate of news about programming for Fox Nation, a subscription-based service slated to launch in the fourth quarter. Fox News has said the new outlet is aimed at “superfans” of its cable network. A subscription price has not been unveiled.

Fox Nation will also offer on-demand audio of Fox News Channel programs 30 minutes after the shows have aired on the cable network. Fox Nation will also simulcast some programs from Fox News Radio, such as “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “Benson & Harf,” “The Todd Starnes Show” and “The Tom Shillue Show.”

Fox Nation will kick off weekdays at 7 a.m. with Rob Schmitt and Carley Shimkus co-hosting “Primetime Highlights,” a program that breaks down key moments from Fox News primetime programs. Fox Nation will present “Fox & Friends’ After the Show Show” at 9 a.m., featuring the cast of “Fox & Friends” as they wrap up their program/ That show will move from its current home on FoxNews.com

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren will present her opinion program, “First Thoughts” at 9:30 a.,m. At the same time, Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Napolitano will host a live program, examining the news of the day from a libertarian and legal perspective.

Fox Nation will air “Deep Diver” at noon. a discussion program drawing on political commentators like Steve Hilton and Paul Gigot. Lahren will at 6 p.m. host “Final Thoughts.:” recapping her views on the day’s top stories. Britt McHenry and “Tyrus” will at the same time co-host “UN-PC,” which features the day’s top political, sports and entertainment headlines. At 7 p.m., host Tom Shillue will the trivia program “Quiz Show.”

Fox News unveiled other programs slated for offer on Fox Nation, including “Moms,” a monthly program hosted by former “Real World” star and Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, and “Dana Perino’s Book Club.”