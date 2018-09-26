Larry Aidem Steps Down as Fandor CEO to Join Reverb Advisors (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Larry Aidem Steps Down as Fandor CEO to Join Reverb Advisors

Larry Aidem
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fandor

Larry Aidem, after more than three years at the helm of indie movie-streaming service Fandor, is departing to serve as managing partner of Reverb Advisors, a boutique technology investment and consulting firm.

Aidem will continue to serve on Fandor’s board. The company has not named a replacement CEO for Aidem, who informed staff Monday that he would be leaving. While at Fandor, Aidem expanded the company’s distribution footprint; inked new licensing deals for its 4,000-title subscription VOD offering; and launched an ad-supported short-form content business.

“As he transitions to his new position, we want to acknowledge Larry’s contributions to Fandor over the past three and a half years as CEO and to thank him for all that he has done,“ Fandor chairman Chris Kelly said in a statement. ”Larry is continuing to contribute to Fandor’s growth strategy on Fandor’s board of directors as we expand our service beyond the current users and members for whom we are already a source of quality curated entertainment.”

At Boston-based Reverb Advisors, Aidem will work to identify and develop new clients for the company as co-founders and partners Chris Lynch and Cort Johnson take a leave of absence to run AtScale, a data-federation and analytics startup based in San Mateo, Calif. Reverb provides operational guidance and fundraising advisory to data-science, cybersecurity and enterprise-technology companies — and, increasingly, will be looking at content-oriented startups.

“No one would call me a data scientist,” Aidem said. “But where we see great opportunity is with creators, more often than not tied to either pop culture or music, who want to reach a much bigger audience and don’t have knowledge of the [entertainment] ecosystem from whence I come.”

Aidem, who will formally depart Fandor at the end of September, said his move also was “about stepping off the CEO elevator. I love the idea of being an adviser to and collaborator with other CEOs rather than being one.” He has split his time roughly 50-50 between New York and San Francisco as Fandor’s CEO; in working for Reverb, he’ll remain based in NYC.

Reverb’s Lynch first met Aidem while serving on the board of RayV, an early player in over-the-top streaming video where Aidem was CEO. Aidem later served as a strategic adviser to Azuki Systems, a multiplatform video-delivery vendor acquired by Ericsson in 2014.

“Larry and I share a passion for helping entrepreneurs build companies in the sweet spot where tech and entertainment converge,” Lynch said. “There’s an opportunity for a new generation of content, democratized through new technology platforms.”

Prior to joining Fandor, Aidem was co-founder, president and CEO of IconicTV, which launched YouTube-funded premium digital channels including Jay Z’s Life+Times and Potato, an electronic dance music channel from Skrillex, Diplo and A-Trak. Before that, he spent nearly 11 years as president and CEO of Sundance Channel and held senior positions at Showtime Networks, HBO, and MCA/Universal.

Aidem currently is a member of the supervisory board of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1, one of the largest broadcasters in Europe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

