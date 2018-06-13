Kim Kardashian West Lobbies Twitter CEO to Add Tweet Editing

Kim Kardashian West wants to let her edit her tweets — and she took her case directly to CEO Jack Dorsey.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Kardashian West said she spoke with Dorsey at husband Kanye West’s birthday bash. “I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button,” she wrote to her 60 million followers.

In response to her tweet, Dorsey replied, “Now I see why I was invited!”

Dorsey in the past has said the company has considered adding a tweet-editing feature, but Twitter has not said if or when that might roll out. Twitter reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users have been requesting the ability to edit tweets virtually since Twitter’s inception. At a high level, Dorsey has expressed the need for Twitter to add an edit function. In December 2016, for example, the CEO said in a series of tweets that Twitter is “thinking a lot about” introducing editing functionality to tweets and said that “a form of edit is def[initely] needed.”

Kardashian West, of course, recently met with another avid Twitter user — Donald Trump. At a meeting last month at the White House, she urged the president to consider reforms to prison sentencing. She has been an advocate for commuting the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who was in prison for nearly 22 years for a low-level drug offense. Trump subsequently issued a pardon for Johnson.

Shares of Twitter were up more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday. The bump came after JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth raised his price target on the stock to $50, citing strengthening ad-sales momentum particularly among large marketers. The stock gained 5% on Tuesday to close at $43.49 per share, pushing its market cap above $32 billion.

Twitter’s stock has been trading at three-year highs, coming after the company was added to the S&P 500 index. The rising stock also reflects investors’ growing confidence in Twitter’s business, after it posted two straight quarters of profit — the first in its 12-year history.