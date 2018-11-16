×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ken Jeong Wears an Ugly Christmas Sweater in YouTube’s Holiday Special

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas – YouTube
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas.

The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube in partnership with BuzzFeed Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“Can I sit on your left knee?” Jeong inquires of one Santa, who consents. Jeong adds, “I won’t lie to you — I haven’t worked out in a while.” Santa then asks, “So you’ve been pretty good, huh?” Jeong: “Not really.” Santa: “Yeah, I know.”

Jeong and his celebrity friends embark on a comedic quest to explore Christmas traditions in the special, which features cameos by Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Joel McHale (“Community”) and Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Glee”). Among his adventures, Jeong visits a gathering of 200 Santas, goes caroling with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, and rehearses as a “Nutcracker” ballerina with the American Contemporary Ballet.

Jeong is said to be a self-proclaimed Xmas fanatic who has seen “The Nutcracker” more than 45 times and obsesses over his family’s holiday cards.

Related

In addition his recent comedic turn in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Jeong’s other credits include the “Hangover” movies and sitcoms “Dr. Ken” and “Community.” Among his current projects, Jeong is starring in sci-fi movie “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to 2018’s “Occupation.” He also serves as a judge on Fox’s celebrity singing competition “The Masked Singer” and will headline his first stand-up comedy special for Netflix, “Ken Jeong: First Date,” which will be directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu. Jeong is repped by ICM Partners, Brett Carducci/Aligned Entertainment and Stone Genow.

“Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, DK Entertainment and Just Entertainment. It’s executive produced and developed by Justin W. Hochberg. Jeong and Brett Carducci serve as executive producers, Isaac Feder as executive producer and director, and Mike O’Connell as co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer for “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas”:

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Digital

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Disc-Free Xbox One in the Works (Report)

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

  • Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch is Officially

    Kickstarter Gameband Game Watch is Officially Dead, No Refunds in Sight

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

  • Facebook Tests Messenger Group Video Viewing

    Facebook May Be Bringing Group Video Viewing to Messenger

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

  • Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas – YouTube

    Ken Jeong Wears an Ugly Christmas Sweater in YouTube's Holiday Special

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

  • Sheryl Sandberg

    Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook 'Absolutely Did Not Pay Anyone to Create Fake News'

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

  • Netflix iPhone mobile app

    Netflix Confirms Tests of Cheaper, Mobile-Only Streaming Plans in Multiple Markets

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

  • Roma

    Italy's Distribution Chief: New Windowing Law Is 'Not Against' Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas. The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad