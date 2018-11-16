Ken Jeong Wears an Ugly Christmas Sweater in YouTube’s Holiday Special

What’s next for Ken Jeong after “Crazy Rich Asians”? For one thing, kibitzing with a ton of Santas.

The actor-comedian is starring in “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas,” a half-hour YouTube original comedy special set to premiere Dec. 12. It will be available free to watch on BuzzFeed’s YouTube channel. The special is presented by YouTube in partnership with BuzzFeed Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

“Can I sit on your left knee?” Jeong inquires of one Santa, who consents. Jeong adds, “I won’t lie to you — I haven’t worked out in a while.” Santa then asks, “So you’ve been pretty good, huh?” Jeong: “Not really.” Santa: “Yeah, I know.”

Jeong and his celebrity friends embark on a comedic quest to explore Christmas traditions in the special, which features cameos by Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Joel McHale (“Community”) and Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Glee”). Among his adventures, Jeong visits a gathering of 200 Santas, goes caroling with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, and rehearses as a “Nutcracker” ballerina with the American Contemporary Ballet.

Jeong is said to be a self-proclaimed Xmas fanatic who has seen “The Nutcracker” more than 45 times and obsesses over his family’s holiday cards.

In addition his recent comedic turn in “Crazy Rich Asians,” Jeong’s other credits include the “Hangover” movies and sitcoms “Dr. Ken” and “Community.” Among his current projects, Jeong is starring in sci-fi movie “Occupation: Rainfall,” the sequel to 2018’s “Occupation.” He also serves as a judge on Fox’s celebrity singing competition “The Masked Singer” and will headline his first stand-up comedy special for Netflix, “Ken Jeong: First Date,” which will be directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu. Jeong is repped by ICM Partners, Brett Carducci/Aligned Entertainment and Stone Genow.

“Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, DK Entertainment and Just Entertainment. It’s executive produced and developed by Justin W. Hochberg. Jeong and Brett Carducci serve as executive producers, Isaac Feder as executive producer and director, and Mike O’Connell as co-executive producer.

Watch the trailer for “Ken Jeong Cracks Christmas”: