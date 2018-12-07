Kathy Griffin to Release ‘My Life on The D-List,’ Comedy Library on iTunes (EXCLUSIVE)

Kathy Griffin is heading to iTunes. The Emmy-winning comedian is releasing her comedy library there starting Friday night.

Griffin now owns the rights to the six seasons of her TV docuseries “My Life on the D-List” and the two seasons of her talk show “Kathy,” which she bought from Bravo for iTunes. The digital media store from Apple will also feature her 23 TV and home specials, including the Emmy-nominated “Kathy Griffin: Tired Hooker,” “Kathy Griffin: She’ll Cut a Bitch,” and “Kathy Griffin: Straight to Hell.”

“I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to release the majority of my library on iTunes,” Griffin said in a statement to Variety. “One of my goals as an artist has been to own the work I put so much effort into creating and now I get the chance to share it with my fans again. I hope more women in entertainment gain ownership of their work, it’s about time we get what so many of the men in this business get.”

Griffin has come back with a vengeance following a controversial photo shoot in May 2017, where she posed with a fake decapitated Donald Trump. Her last comedy tour, “Laugh Your Head off,” sold more than $4.5 million in tickets.