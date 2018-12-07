×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kathy Griffin to Release ‘My Life on The D-List,’ Comedy Library on iTunes (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kathy Griffin iTunes
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kathy Griffin is heading to iTunes. The Emmy-winning comedian is releasing her comedy library there starting Friday night.

Griffin now owns the rights to the six seasons of her TV docuseries “My Life on the D-List” and the two seasons of her talk show “Kathy,” which she bought from Bravo for iTunes. The digital media store from Apple will also feature her 23 TV and home specials, including the Emmy-nominated “Kathy Griffin: Tired Hooker,” “Kathy Griffin: She’ll Cut a Bitch,” and “Kathy Griffin: Straight to Hell.”

“I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to release the majority of my library on iTunes,” Griffin said in a statement to Variety. “One of my goals as an artist has been to own the work I put so much effort into creating and now I get the chance to share it with my fans again. I hope more women in entertainment gain ownership of their work, it’s about time we get what so many of the men in this business get.”

Griffin has come back with a vengeance following a controversial photo shoot in May 2017, where she posed with a fake decapitated Donald Trump. Her last comedy tour, “Laugh Your Head off,” sold more than $4.5 million in tickets.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Digital

  • ESL And Oculus Partner For VR

    ESL And Oculus Partner For VR Charity Challenge Game Show

    Esports company ESL is teaming up with Oculus for the Change the Game VR Charity Challenge (VRCC), it announced on Friday. Two teams of influencers will compete for a $100,000 prize during the event. Each will represent one of two gaming charities — Stack Up or Take This. Stack Up is a nonprofit that works [...]

  • 'Chained: A Victorian Nightmare' Combines VR

    MWM Immersive’s ‘Chained’ Combines Immersive Theater With Virtual Reality

    Imagine finding yourself in a Victorian-era mystery, complete with dark spirits and a haunting quest of self-discovery. Now imagine you’re doing all of that while wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset, with live actors talking to you, holding your hand, guiding you through their dream-like world. That in a gist is “Chained: A Victorian Nightmare,” [...]

  • YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features A

    YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features a Lot of 'Fortnite'

    YouTube released its annual Rewind video on Thursday highlighting 2018’s biggest viral events, trends, and more. Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon “Fortnite” features prominently in the montage. The video begins with Will Smith wishing for a mashup of “Fortnite” and technology-focused YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Cut to a Battle Bus full of YouTube personalities (Ninja is [...]

  • Amazon Prime Video Channels to Generate

    Amazon's Prime Video Channels Biz to Generate $1.7 Billion in 2018 (Analysts)

    Amazon doesn’t offer a “skinny bundle” of streaming TV channels — but its à la carte Prime Video Channels service is having a huge economic impact on the pay-TV business. According to new estimates from BMO Capital Markets, Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will pull in $1.7 billion of revenue this year, more than double from last [...]

  • TikTok screenshot

    TikTok Parent ByteDance Raising $1.45 Billion to Invest in Media, AI (Report)

    ByteDance, the company behind the wildly popular social video app TikTok, is in the process of raising a $1.45 billion fund to invest in media content and artificial intelligence, according to a report from business news site The Information. Part of the money will come from ByteDance itself, while the company is also looking to raise [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad