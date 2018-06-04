‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of this sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $4.86 million through Sunday for 774 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 28 through June 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and NBC Sports and during programming such as the 2018 NBA Finals, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and America’s Got Talent.

Just behind “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Global Road’s “Hotel Artemis,” which saw 969 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.2 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” (EMV: $4.18 million) along with two movies from Warner Bros. — “Ocean’s 8” ($2.74 million) and “Tag” ($2.17 million) — round out the chart.

Notably, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has the best iSpot Attention Index (144) in the ranking, getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).