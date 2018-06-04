‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Claire (BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD) and Franklin (JUSTICE SMITH) encounter the Baryonyx in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (CHRIS PRATT) and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Welcome to "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of this sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $4.86 million through Sunday for 774 national ad airings on 40 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 28 through June 3. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including ABC, NBC and NBC Sports and during programming such as the 2018 NBA Finals, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and America’s Got Talent.

Just behind “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Global Road’s “Hotel Artemis,” which saw 969 national ad airings across 24 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.2 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” (EMV: $4.18 million) along with two movies from Warner Bros. — “Ocean’s 8” ($2.74 million) and “Tag” ($2.17 million) — round out the chart.

Notably, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has the best iSpot Attention Index (144) in the ranking, getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.86M – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Impressions: 264,652,788
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 144
National Airings: 774
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.3M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/04/17

$4.2M – Hotel Artemis

Impressions: 300,886,541
Attention Score: 94.45
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 969
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.24M
Studio: Global Road
Started Airing: 04/15/18

$4.18M – Incredibles 2

Impressions: 277,583,298
Attention Score: 88.57
Attention Index: 63
National Airings: 732
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.19M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 11/18/17

$2.74M – Ocean’s 8

Impressions: 232,395,201
Attention Score: 91.10
Attention Index: 81
National Airings: 652
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.79M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/07/18

$2.17M – Tag

Impressions: 192,098,378
Attention Score: 91.43
Attention Index: 84
National Airings: 510
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ABC, TNT
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.12M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/08/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/28/2018 and 06/03/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

