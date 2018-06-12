You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of the sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $6.91 million through Sunday for 1,439 national airings on 47 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA, and during programming such as the 2018 NBA Finals, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and American Ninja Warrior.

Just behind “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” which saw 989 national ad airings across 39 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.29 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado” (EMV: $3.79 million), Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.09 million) and Global Road’s “Hotel Artemis” ($2.94 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has the best iSpot Attention Index (137) in the ranking, getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.91M – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Impressions: 418,987,686
Attention Score: 95.60
Attention Index: 137
National Airings: 1,439
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.34M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/04/17

$5.29M – Incredibles 2

Impressions: 390,372,588
Attention Score: 88.56
Attention Index: 61
National Airings: 989
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 54
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.59M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 11/18/17

$3.79M – Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado

Impressions: 168,673,046
Attention Score: 94.44
Attention Index: 120
National Airings: 413
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.13M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 03/20/18

$3.09M – Ocean’s 8

Impressions: 246,429,872
Attention Score: 94.01
Attention Index: 114
National Airings: 720
Networks: 47
Most Spend On: ABC, CBS
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.81M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/07/18

$2.94M – Hotel Artemis

Impressions: 236,703,898
Attention Score: 94.68
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 928
Networks: 24
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, Discovery Channel
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.04M
Studio: Global Road
Started Airing: 04/15/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/04/2018 and 06/10/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

