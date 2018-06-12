‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of the sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $6.91 million through Sunday for 1,439 national airings on 47 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including NBC, ABC and USA, and during programming such as the 2018 NBA Finals, the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and American Ninja Warrior.

Just behind “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in second place: Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” which saw 989 national ad airings across 39 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.29 million.

TV ad placements for Columbia Pictures’ “Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado” (EMV: $3.79 million), Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s 8” ($3.09 million) and Global Road’s “Hotel Artemis” ($2.94 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” has the best iSpot Attention Index (137) in the ranking, getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).