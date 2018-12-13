Jukin Hires TV Veteran Jill Goldfarb as VP of Linear Programming

Jukin Media, which specializes in licensing user-generated viral videos, hired Jill Goldfarb as VP of linear programming.

Goldfarb’s former tours of duty include serving as Discovery Channel’s VP of programming and as VP of program planning and scheduling at ABC Family/Fox Family Channel. Most recently, for the past five years she worked as an independent consultant, advising on multiplatform content planning, acquisitions and operations strategy.

In the newly created role at Jukin, Goldfarb will lead programming, acquisitions, scheduling and content strategy for the company’s linear content initiatives which include the TBD network — the digicast network owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group and operated by Jukin — as well as FailArmyTV and the Pet Collective TV, the multiplatform linear channels based on Jukin’s owned-and-operated digital media brands.

Goldfarb reports to Cameron Saless, Jukin Media’s chief growth officer.

“As we’ve progressed and linear programming has proven to be a massive opportunity for Jukin, we knew finding a seasoned executive to help take our efforts to the next level would be key,” Saless said in a statement. “Jill has a proven track record as a programmer and we’re thrilled she’ll be here to help us consistently deliver engaging programming to our rapidly growing audiences on linear.”

The TBD network is available in more than 78 million U.S. homes, and FailArmyTV and the Pet Collective TV exceed 90 million minutes watched per month on streaming platforms like Samsung’s TV Plus, Roku, Xumo, Pluto TV and Amazon’s Twitch.

Founded in 2009, Jukin operates properties that deliver nearly 4 billion monthly video views online, as well as more than 90 million minutes viewed per month on smart TVs and OTT devices, according to the company. Jukin also licensed UGC video content to brands, publishers and media networks.