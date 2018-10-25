You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ex-Condé Nast Digital Exec Joy Marcus Joins Israeli VC Jerusalem Venture Partners

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joy Marcus - JVP
CREDIT: Courtesy of JVP

Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media.

Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in New York and Israel and is tasked with cultivating new talent and existing JVP portfolio companies as well as acting as a mentor to women entrepreneurs.

Marcus joined Condé Nast Entertainment in 2015 as EVP and GM of digital video and departed in January 2018. Earlier this summer, Condé Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff exited to join Spotify followed by CN chief digital officer Fred Santarpia, who is leaving at the end of this month.

Before joining CNE, Marcus was CEO of Bloglovin’ and a venture partner at Gotham Ventures, where she led the firm’s investment in DailyWorth, a digital media company aimed at professional women. From 2007-11, Marcus was the U.S. general manager at video site Dailymotion (now owned by France’s Vivendi).

JVP’s this month opened its U.S. headquarters, Hub.NYC by JVP, which will house portfolio companies including Any Clip, ThetaRay, and Nanit.

Related

“Joy is a recognized leader in the world of digital media and we are delighted to have her come on board as a venture partner based in New York,” Erel Margalit, JVP founder and chairman, said in announcing her hire. “With an already accomplished track record as a venture capitalist, working out of Hub.NYC by JVP, she will be a bridge between NY and Israel, and have her finger on the pulse of the most promising deals on the East Coast.”

Marcus commented, “Helping to grow the firm’s portfolio companies, who represent the best and brightest from Israel’s tech scene, as well as identifying and investing in next generation startups here in New York, is truly a unique opportunity.”

According to JVP, Marcus will continue her own activities as an early stage investor. She currently teaches the Foundations of Entrepreneurship course at her alma mater, Princeton University.

Jerusalem Venture Partners, established in 1993, has raised to date $1.3 billion across eight funds and has invested in over 120 companies.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Digital

  • Joy Marcus - JVP

    Ex-Condé Nast Digital Exec Joy Marcus Joins Israeli VC Jerusalem Venture Partners

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Building a TikTok-Like Lip Sync App (Report)

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

  • Pandora Names Brad Minor VP Head

    Pandora Names Brad Minor VP, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

  • 'Fortnite's' Streaming Popularity May Have Peaked

    'Fortnite's' Streaming Popularity May Have Peaked (Analyst)

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

  • Tomi Lahren Suspended

    Fox Nation Sets Launch Date

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

  • ABC News Live - Hurricane Michael

    Hulu Adds ABC News Live, CBSN to Live TV Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

  • Mark Duplass

    Duplass Brothers Set Interactive Series Deal With Eko (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media. Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad