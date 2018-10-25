Ex-Condé Nast Digital Exec Joy Marcus Joins Israeli VC Jerusalem Venture Partners

Joy Marcus, formerly Condé Nast Entertainment’s head of digital video, has joined Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) as a partner focused on digital media.

Marcus, based in New York City, also will join the boards of JVP’s portfolio companies in the media sector. At the venture-capital firm, she’ll focus on deal flow in digital media in New York and Israel and is tasked with cultivating new talent and existing JVP portfolio companies as well as acting as a mentor to women entrepreneurs.

Marcus joined Condé Nast Entertainment in 2015 as EVP and GM of digital video and departed in January 2018. Earlier this summer, Condé Nast Entertainment president Dawn Ostroff exited to join Spotify followed by CN chief digital officer Fred Santarpia, who is leaving at the end of this month.

Before joining CNE, Marcus was CEO of Bloglovin’ and a venture partner at Gotham Ventures, where she led the firm’s investment in DailyWorth, a digital media company aimed at professional women. From 2007-11, Marcus was the U.S. general manager at video site Dailymotion (now owned by France’s Vivendi).

JVP’s this month opened its U.S. headquarters, Hub.NYC by JVP, which will house portfolio companies including Any Clip, ThetaRay, and Nanit.

Related Dawn Ostroff Touts Condé Nast's Crime Series Lineup Condé Nast's Wired Pumps Up Original, Licensed Programming for OTT Channel

“Joy is a recognized leader in the world of digital media and we are delighted to have her come on board as a venture partner based in New York,” Erel Margalit, JVP founder and chairman, said in announcing her hire. “With an already accomplished track record as a venture capitalist, working out of Hub.NYC by JVP, she will be a bridge between NY and Israel, and have her finger on the pulse of the most promising deals on the East Coast.”

Marcus commented, “Helping to grow the firm’s portfolio companies, who represent the best and brightest from Israel’s tech scene, as well as identifying and investing in next generation startups here in New York, is truly a unique opportunity.”

According to JVP, Marcus will continue her own activities as an early stage investor. She currently teaches the Foundations of Entrepreneurship course at her alma mater, Princeton University.

Jerusalem Venture Partners, established in 1993, has raised to date $1.3 billion across eight funds and has invested in over 120 companies.