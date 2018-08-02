Jordin Sparks, ‘Bachelorette’ Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Launching Channels on Kin’s Network

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Jordin Sparks, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Digital-entertainment network Kin is gearing up to launch new lifestyle channels with three pop-culture personalities: singer-actress Jordin Sparks, and JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers of “The Bachelorette” fame.

In addition, the network unveiled plans for its first competition-format show: “Beauty School Knockout,” hosted by Vanessa Lachey.

The new content pacts further build on Kin’s “neighborhood” strategy, focused on creating an interconnected network of owned-and-operated channels targeted at millennial women across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV and Amazon. Founded in 2011, Kin previously had pursued a multichannel-network-style model with digital influencers — but starting late last year began shifting to solely launch and manage channels with talent from the traditional entertainment world.

The company’s decision was largely driven by what is now Kin’s anchor show: Tia Mowry’s “Quick Fix.” The life-hacks show from Mowry, best known for her starring role in ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister,” has pulled in as many as 8 million viewers per episode — rivaling such cable TV mainstays as “Chopped,” “Property Brothers” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” according to Nielsen.

Kin’s second celeb-oriented channel, “All Things Adrienne,” featuring Adrienne Bailon Houghton (ex-Cheetah Girl and co-host of syndicated talk show “The Real”), has garnered 700,000 followers since launching three months ago.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jordin and JoJo to the Kin neighborhood,” Kin CEO Michael Wayne said in a statement. “These talented women represent different content verticals that are core to Kin’s audience of builders.”

Sparks, the winner of “American Idol” season 6 back in 2007, has over 12 million social-media followers. On her Kin channel, she’ll focus on her passion for baking, according to the company.

Fletcher, a former contestant on “The Bachelor,” met her now-fiancé Jordan Rodgers on “The Bachelorette” season 12 and ended up picking him from the field of suitors. The couple will spotlight home design and décor on their Kin channel, and the company also promises viewers a reality-TV-style peek into their relationship.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Lachey — who recently signed to be part of the Kin network with her husband, Nick — will debut her first show, “Beauty School Knockout,” later in August.

Each episode of “Beauty School Knockout” will feature two contestants trying to nail a specific beauty look using unconventional products, with Vanessa and celebrity makeup artist Anton Khachaturian selecting the winner. Fans also will be able to weigh in with their opinions through polling via Facebook. Initially, the show will be available on Facebook Watch, with distribution on YouTube, Instagram and Amazon at a later date.

L.A.-based Kin has raised $40.5 million in funding from investors including Emil Capital Partners, Tegna, Canada’s Corus Entertainment and Australia’s Allure Media.

