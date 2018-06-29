T-Mobile CEO John Legere Pokes Fun at Verizon’s Go90 Closure

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere smiles while answering a caller's questions during T-Mobile Q1 earnings call, in Bellevue, Wash. According to Legere, T-Mobile has growth the "rest of industry would die forT-Mobile Reports Q1 Earnings, Bellevue, USA - 24 Apr 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

T-Mobile CEO John Legere took to Twitter Friday afternoon to make fun of Verizon’s decision to close its Go90 video service.

Titled “Things that lasted longer than #Go90 starter pack,” Legere posted an image depicting, among other things, Korean pop star Psy’s “Gangnam Style” dance, a Microsoft Zune music player, a man bun, Beanie Babies and a selfie stick.

Verizon announced the closure of Go90 Thursday. The telco had launched the video service in late 2015, and positioned it as an ad-supported mobile-first video service for millennials.

Go90 represented a significant investment for Verizon, as the telco spent hundreds of millions of dollars on exclusive and original content from partners including AwesomenessTV, Complex Networks, Vice Media, New Form and Endemol Shine North America. However, despite these investments, Go90 never really managed to attract a sizeable audience, or enough advertising dollars to warrant continued investments.

Legere’s mockery comes just as T-Mobile is starting to explore a bigger focus on media as well. The telco struck a partnership with Netflix last year to give some of its customers free access to the company’s video streaming service. And in December, T-Mobile acquired cable upstart Layer3, with the declared goal of offering a paid TV service across the U.S.

 

