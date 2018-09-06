John Green, Hank Green Strike Podcasting Deal With WNYC Studios

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer Photography

WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science.

John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing.” The deal covers the podcasts “Dear Hank and John” and “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” along with the new effort, “SciShow Tangents.” WNYC will also debut an original production later this fall,  “10 Things That Scare Me,” billed as “a tiny podcast about our biggest fears.” WNYC also said Gothamist, , the local news site it acquired and re-launched earlier this year, is developing its first original podcast.

The broadcaster announced the new slate as part of an event focused on podcasting sponsored by the trade group IAB.

“Working with WNYC Studios on podcasts is like working with Charles Darwin on finches: no one knows this field better,” said Hank Green, in a prepared statement  Added John Green: “Their podcasts have inspired us for years, helping us to better understand the universe and our place in it.”

Related

“More Perfect,” the “Radiolab” spinoff, is launching an album of new music inspired by the 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Artists include Dolly Parton, Devendra Banhart, They Might Be Giants, and Kash Doll. The album will be released in conjunction with the program’s third season.

WNYC also said new seasons of “The United States of Anxiety” and “Trump Inc.:” wouldlaunch later this month in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections. Rounding out the slate will be fresh seasons of “Nancy,” a show about the LGBTQ experience today; “Spooked,”a show from the creative team behind “Snap Judgment,”  an “Undiscovered,”, a sister podcast to “Science Friday,”

 “WNYC Studios is a leader in producing audio that informs and touches people deeply,” said Laura Walker, President and CEO of New York Public Radio, which includes WNYC Studios, in a statement. “In that spirit, we are thrilled to announce exciting new programming that stretches the possibilities of audio and new episodes of several WNYC Studios podcasts that support our democracy at this important time. We are also delighted to welcome John and Hank Green to the WNYC Studios family. They are master storytellers, creative powerhouses, and voices that will no doubt resonate with new audiences.”

 

.”

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Digital

  • Cocoon of Stone

    Japan's Wowow to Simulstream Channels on Internet

    WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science. John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely […]

  • John Green, Hank Green Strike Podcasting

    John Green, Hank Green Strike Podcasting Deal With WNYC Studios

    WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science. John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple, Amazon Execs Take Content Search to TIFF

    WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science. John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely […]

  • The Nun Trailer

    ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls,’ ‘The Nun’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science. John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely […]

  • Vevo Makes Alan Price CEO

    Vevo Names Alan Price Permanent CEO

    WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science. John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely […]

  • Us Comedian and Actor Anthony Jeselnik

    Anthony Jeselnik Sets Comedy Central Series and Podcast in Multiplatform Pact

    WNYC Studios, the public broadcaster, has struck a partnership with authors John Green and Hank Green to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts, and co-produce a new one focused on science. John Green is the author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska.” Hank Green is the author of “An Absolutely […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad