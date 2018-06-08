You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Stars Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee Form IMG-Backed Digital Talent Management Agency

London-based Margravine Management to focus on up-and-coming internet-native talent

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee, two popular YouTube creators and social-media personalities, have formed a talent management agency with a strategic investment from IMG.

Dubbed Margravine Management, the agency will be based in London and is focused on signing and developing “new and upcoming digital talent.” The company is led by Sugg and Lee, who are also best friends. IMG is an investor and strategic partner to the new agency; a rep declined to disclose financial terms of the deal.

“We have been working in the digital space for over eight years now and can’t wait to combine our experience and skill with the strategic guidance of IMG to offer a new management service and bring about a new era of digital talent,” Sugg and Lee said in a joint statement.

Margravine expects to announce its talent-management positions and initial signings in the next few weeks. A “margravine” is the wife of a margrave, which Merriam-Webster defines as a “military governor especially of a German border province.”

Sugg and Lee, who launched their careers on YouTube in 2010, now have a combined following of over 40 million fans worldwide. The duo have appeared together in travelogue specials “Joe and Caspar: Hit the Road” and “Hit the Road USA,” both of which are available to stream on Netflix.

Sugg is a British YouTuber whose videos span challenges, pranks, impressions and gaming across his three channels, which have nearly 2 billion views to date. He’s also the author of graphic-novel series “Username: Evie.”

Caspar Lee, born in England and raised in South Africa, is best known for his YouTube channel, which features interviews, pranks and musings. His two YouTube channels have more than 9 million subscribers. In 2016, he co-starred in buddy-comedy feature film “Laid in America” alongside YouTube comedian KSI. Last year, Lee co-founded marketing agency Influencer.com, where he has the title of chief marketing officer.

IMG is part of Endeavor, the holding company that encompasses WME, UFC, Professional Bull Riders, Miss Universe, Dixon Talent, and the Wall Group.

Pictured above: Caspar Lee (l.) and Joe Sugg

