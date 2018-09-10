Joe Biden Launches Political-Issues Video Series With ATTN: Ahead of 2018 Midterms

Former U.S. VP's 10-episode series "Here's the Deal” to premiere Sept. 12 on Instagram's IGTV

Joe Biden SXSW
CREDIT: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to spur young Americans to vote in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections with an issues-oriented series produced by digital-media startup ATTN:

Biden is hosting the 10-episode short-form series “Here’s the Deal,” which will present his take on a range of issues including health care, jobs, education, and gun violence.

ATTN: and Biden will launch the first episode this Wednesday (Sept. 12) on Instagram’s IGTV, with subsequent installments to be released weekly. After an exclusive 24-hour window on IGTV, episodes will be distributed on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube across ATTN: and Biden’s accounts.

Biden last week launched his own personal Instagram account (@joebiden) and has amassed 1 million followers.

“These days there’s a lot of fluff and misinformation to distract us from the real issues,” Biden says in a trailer for the new series. “That’s why I am partnering with ATTN: on IGTV to break down the issues we all should be voting on this fall. Not complicated policy wonk language or confusing acronyms — just facts.”

Biden’s “Here’s the Deal” is the first IGTV series hosted by a national U.S. politician. ATTN:, which is financing the production, does not plan to run any ads or sponsor hips with the series.

Matthew Segal, ATTN:’s co-founder, has previously interviewed the 47th Vice President of the United States — who served for eight years under President Obama — and had a relationship with Biden’s team that led to the new project. Segal said in a statement, “We are honored that Vice President Joe Biden has partnered with ATTN: on this series and are excited to take it to IGTV where we can make a real impact with voters that Washington politicians often overlook.”

L.A.-based ATTN:, founded in 2014, has raised about $24 million from investors including Evolution Media Capital, Main Street Advisors, Marc Rowan and Paul Wachter.

