Jodie Foster to Launch Internet Class Teaching Filmmaking

Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass.

In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she will guide students through every step of the filmmaking process.”

Foster has appeared in more than 40 movies. She’s a two-time Oscar winner, having picked up best-actress trophies for “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” and was nominated for her roles in “Taxi Driver” and “Nell.”

Foster made her film directorial debut in 1991 with “Little Man Tate,” in which she also starred, and has since gone on to direct “Home for the Holidays,” which she also produced; “The Beaver,” starring Mel Gibson; and “Money Monster,” starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jack O’Connell. Foster also has directed episodes of original Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” “House of Cards” and “Black Mirror.” Foster is repped by CAA.

MasterClass, which launched in 2015, focuses on developing and selling celebrity-led online classes. Other showbiz figures who have inked deals with the company include Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Spike Lee, Mira Nair, Ken Burns, Judd Apatow, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Martin and Aaron Sorkin.

MasterClass charges $90 for individual courses and offers a $180 annual plan, which provides unlimited access to all new and existing classes from its lineup of celebrity instructors. The San Francisco-based company currently offers more than 45 courses.

For Foster’s forthcoming filmmaking course, MasterClass has set up a page (at this link) where users can register to receive updates about the class.