×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jodie Foster to Launch Internet Class Teaching Filmmaking

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jodie Foster
CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass.

In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she will guide students through every step of the filmmaking process.”

Foster has appeared in more than 40 movies. She’s a two-time Oscar winner, having picked up best-actress trophies for “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” and was nominated for her roles in “Taxi Driver” and “Nell.”

Foster made her film directorial debut in 1991 with “Little Man Tate,” in which she also starred, and has since gone on to direct “Home for the Holidays,” which she also produced; “The Beaver,” starring Mel Gibson; and “Money Monster,” starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jack O’Connell. Foster also has directed episodes of original Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” “House of Cards” and “Black Mirror.” Foster is repped by CAA.

MasterClass, which launched in 2015, focuses on developing and selling celebrity-led online classes. Other showbiz figures who have inked deals with the company include Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Spike Lee, Mira Nair, Ken Burns, Judd Apatow, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Martin and Aaron Sorkin.

MasterClass charges $90 for individual courses and offers a $180 annual plan, which provides unlimited access to all new and existing classes from its lineup of celebrity instructors. The San Francisco-based company currently offers more than 45 courses.

For Foster’s forthcoming filmmaking course, MasterClass has set up a page (at this link) where users can register to receive updates about the class.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Digital

  • Kaztenberg's Quibi Gets Series From Stephen

    Katzenberg’s Quibi Lines Up New Projects With Catherine Hardwicke, Stephen Curry

    Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass. In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she […]

  • Jodie Foster

    Jodie Foster to Launch Internet Class Teaching Filmmaking

    Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass. In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she […]

  • 'Fortnite' Was The Most Talked About

    'Fortnite' Was The Most Talked About Game on Twitter in 2018

    Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass. In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she […]

  • Comcast X1-Amazon Prime Video

    Comcast X1 Launches Amazon Prime Video Starting This Week

    Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass. In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she […]

  • Chas Smith, Roku

    Roku Hardware GM Chas Smith Set to Retire in Early 2019

    Jodie Foster will lead her first-ever online course in filmmaking, through a partnership with internet startup MasterClass. In the class, set to debut in early 2019, Foster will “share what she has learned from her five decades of experience on both sides of the camera,” MasterClass said in announcing the deal. “In her class, she […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad