‘Jeopardy!’ Launches on Hulu in Quiz Show’s First Streaming Deal

Long-running quiz show “Jeopardy!” and erudite host Alex Trebek have landed on Hulu.

In a new deal between Hulu and Sony Pictures Television, “Jeopardy!” has made its subscription-streaming debut, with 60 episodes available on the service starting Friday (Aug. 10).

Hulu said it will continuously refresh its lineup of popular episodes of “Jeopardy!” Currently, the episodes of the show available on the service are from a few years ago: 25 episodes each from seasons 29 (2012-13) and 30 (2013-14), and 10 episodes from season 31 (2014-15).

In a video promo, Trebek — predictably, but endearingly to fans — announced the distribution deal in the show’s trademark fashion: “It’s the streaming service that’s now home to one of the most beloved quiz shows of all time, ‘Jeopardy!’ [He pauses for dramatic effect.] What is Hulu?”

To kick off the premiere, the 60-episode batch on Hulu comprises curated collections of some of “Jeopardy!’s” flagship special events, including a “Tournament of Champions,” a “College Championship” and a “Kids Week,” as well as “Battle of the Decades,” which features some of the show’s fan-favorite contestants from its 35-year history, like all-time money winner Brad Rutter and champion Ken Jennings.

With a weekly audience averaging 23 million viewers, “Jeopardy!” is the top-rated quiz show on TV. It holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show — with 34 — including the 2017 Emmy for outstanding game show. “Jeopardy!” also received a Peabody Award in 2011. The syndicated show’s 35th anniversary season will premiere Monday, Sept. 10.

“Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.

Watch the promo trailer for the debut of “Jeopardy!” on Hulu:

