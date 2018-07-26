Jeffrey Katzenberg-Led WndrCo Closes $1 Billion Funding; Disney, Fox, WB Among Investors (Report)

Jeffrey Katzenberg has brought in a clutch of major Hollywood companies as investors in WndrCo, the mobile-video venture the former DreamWorks Animation chief co-founded last year.

According to a CNN report, WndrCo has raised an additional $200 million from Disney, 21st Century Fox, Warner Bros., Entertainment One and other media companies.

That brings WndrCo to a total of $1 billion raised to date, after the company disclosed in an SEC filing last year that it had raised nearly $600 million. Katzenberg started the venture after he left DreamWorks Animation the sale of the studio to Comcast. Other WndrCo backers include institutional investors in the U.S. and China, per the CNN report.

A rep for WndrCo declined to comment.

What WndrCo is building, exactly, remains something of a mystery. Katzenberg has talked in broad strokes about the company to attacking the opportunity for what he’s dubbed “New TV”: premium entertainment designed for mobile screens.

So far, WndrCo has made smaller investments in a variety of digital media companies, including Whistle Sports, TYT Network, Mixcloud, and Axios.