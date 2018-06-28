Jacqueline Parkes Will Oversee Digital Studios for MTV, VH1, Logo

CREDIT: Katrina Murray/Courtesy of MTV

Jacqueline Parkes will expand her duties and gain oversight of digital-production efforts at MTV, VH1 and Logo. She will retain her role at chief marketing officer at the Viacom-owned media outlets.

“I’m thrilled that Jacqueline is taking on a bigger role in our organization and will apply her intuitive ability to connect with audiences to our fast-growing digital portfolio,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, in a prepared statement. Parkes will continue to report to McCarthy.

Digital-content production has become a new imperative at Viacom, which in April announced its intent to develop hundreds of hours or original content from holdings including BET, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. At the time, the entertainment conglomerate unveiled global deals with Snap Inc. and Twitter to deliver original content and talent from those units. “We have so much opportunity to create more original series, franchises and vertical for digital platforms than ever, and in partnering with Viacom Digital Studios, I’m excited for Jacqueline to help shape the new ways we’ll connect with our audiences in years to come,” McCarthy said in a memo sent to staffers.

“I look forwards to partnering with Viacom Digital Studios to develop digital originals that will continue to expand our business,” Parkes said in a statement.

Parkes joined the unit in 2016, after a stint as CMO at Major League Baseball. During her time at MTV, she has supervised such efforts as a Lens product for Snapchat and a consumer-insights alliance with Google.

