Jack Ma to Retire From Alibaba to Focus on Philanthropy (Report)

By

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jack Ma, Founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group in Brussels, Belgium - 03 Jul 2018Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group arrives for a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at the Lambermont in Brussels, Belgium, 03 July 2018.
CREDIT: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy.

No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, is currently valued at $420 billion.

In a yet-to-be published interview with The New York Times, Ma said he would step down Monday – his 54th birthday – as executive chairman of the company that he helped found in 1999 and that has become a digital behemoth in the world’s most populous country. The paper said Ma would remain on Alibaba’s board of directors and continue in a mentoring role.

His retirement would mark “the beginning of an era” for him, one in which he could concentrate on charitable activities in education, a field close to his heart, he said in the interview.

Alibaba is active in sectors across the Chinese economy and has transformed many. One of those is entertainment, through its Alibaba Pictures arm, which owns a stake in Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, and through its hugely popular movie-ticket sales app, Tao Piao Piao. The company also has a 12-year partnership with the International Olympic Committee, to help the organizers of the Olympic Games with digital strategy and processes.

Related

Ma stepped down as CEO of Alibaba in 2013. That post now belongs to Daniel Zhang, a former head of Alibaba’s Taobao, the consumer-directed sales site that helped vault its parent company into the financial stratosphere from its humble beginnings as a B-to-B operation.

Although he was no longer in charge of the day-to-day running of the company, Ma continued to be Alibaba’s guiding hand and its most recognized face. He has become a familiar figure in both Hollywood and Silicon Valley, hobnobbing with the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos and other gatherings.

“Everyone has the right and the ability to give. It doesn’t matter how big or small your contribution is, and it doesn’t mean you have to do something big or be someone important to do philanthropy.” continued, “Personal philanthropy is not about giving cash, but giving your heart, your time and most importantly, your action. Ultimately, personal philanthropy makes you a better person, and if everyone participates, we will have a better world.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Digital

  • Jack Ma, Founder and executive chairman

    Jack Ma to Retire From Alibaba to Focus on Philanthropy (Report)

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    How to Watch Paul McCartney's YouTube Concert Live

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

  • Apple iphone SE Announcement Apple Watch

    Apple Says Trump Tariffs Could Make Apple Watch, Homepod More Expensive

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

  • Marlon Wayans

    Marlon Wayans Launches YouTube Sketch-Comedy Channel With Shots Studios (Watch)

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Zuckerberg: Fixing Facebook's Content Filters Will Take at Least Three Years

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

  • Tim Armstrong Variety Entertainment Summit CES

    Tim Armstrong to Exit as CEO of Verizon's Oath

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

  • Xiaomi

    Eros Now Pacts With China’s Xiaomi for Indonesia Launch

    Jack Ma, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba and China’s richest man, says he is retiring from the company in order to focus on philanthropy. No formal announcement has yet been made by the company to shareholders or the stock markets. Alibaba is China’s largest corporation and, with a listing on the New York Stock […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad