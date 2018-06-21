You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Intel CEO Out Following Investigation of Relationship With Employee

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brian Krzanich Intel CEO Brian Krzanich appears on set of "America's Greatest Makers," a new reality TV challenge where teams of makers invent game-changing technology all for a chance at a $1 million prize at the Saticoy Studios in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles. Krzanich believes the market for connected devices will grow immensely, from the roughly 6 billion smartphones today to some 50 billion smart devices by the end of the decade. The show, he hopes, will help his company's bottom line and electrify the entrepreneurial spirit of technology buffsTEC--Intel CEO-TV Star, Los Angeles, USA
CREDIT: Damian Dovarganes/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff.

Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO while the company is looking for a new permanent CEO.

“The board believes strongly in Intel’s strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan’s ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO,” said Intel chairman Andy Bryant in a statement. “We appreciate Brian’s many contributions to Intel.”

Krzanich had joined Intel as an engineer in 1982, and worked his way up to become CEO in 2013. One of his first major moves as chief executive was a significant course correction on Intel’s media plans: His predecessor, Intel CEO Paul Otellini, had built out an internal unit to develop and launch an internet TV service. Krzanich decided to instead sell that business to Verizon in early 2014.

More recently, Krzanich also dialed back Intel’s work in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Intel’s stock was down close to 2 percent following the news of his ouster Thursday.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • Brian Krzanich Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

    Intel CEO Out Following Investigation of Relationship With Employee

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T's Randall Stephenson: Premium Content, Advanced Advertising Key to Making Time Warner Merger Work

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

  • Whistle Sports Raises $28 Million Series

    Whistle Sports Raises $28 Million Series D

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    AT&T Announces Watch TV Service Lineup, Details on New Wireless Plans

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

  • Lee Byung-hun and Kim Tae-ri in

    Netflix Shines for Lee Byung-hun-Starrer ‘Mr Sunshine’

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

  • FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 26:

    XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift’s Single-Day Global Streaming Record on Spotify

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

  • SONOS PATRICK SPENCE

    How Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Plans to Take on Apple, Google and Amazon

    Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned following an internal investigation into a past relationship with an employee, the company announced Thursday morning. The relationship was characterized as consensual, but was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policies for management staff. Krzanich is being replaced by Intel CFO Robert Swan, who will serve as interim CEO […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad