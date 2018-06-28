Instagram Starts Testing Lightweight Instagram Lite App in Mexico

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Instagram Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes.

An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday evening that the Facebook-owned service started testing the new app in Mexico this week, with plans to bring it to additional countries later this year. “We are testing a new version of Instagram for Android that takes up less space on your device, uses less data, and starts faster,” the spokesperson said via email.

Instagram Lite supports many of the same features as the regular Instagram app, including access to the Instagram feed, stories, filters and access to Instagram’s explore tab. Messaging functionality will be added soon, according to the app listing. Notably absent from the list of features is IGTV, Instagram’s new long-form video service.

Instagram Lite wouldn’t be the first time for Facebook to launch a Lite app to reach users in markets with less powerful phones and slower broadband connections. In June of 2015, Facebook launched a dedicated Facebook Lite app for emerging markets. Nine months later, that app had already over 100 million monthly active users.

Facebook brought Facebook Lite to the U.S. earlier this year. Last year, Facebook launched a Messenger Lite app in the U.S. as well. Facebook Lite and Messenger Lite were downloaded 25 million and 19 million times worldwide in May alone, according to data from app analytics specialist Sensor Tower.

Update: 6:35pm: This post was updated with a comment from Instagram.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • Instagram Logo

    Instagram Starts Testing Lightweight Instagram Lite App in Mexico

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

  • Jimmy Iovine Dr Dre

    Jury Decides Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre Owe Former Beats Partner $25 Million in Royalties

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

  • Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to

    Judge Denies Prince Heirs’ Request to Scuttle Tidal Deal

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

  • The Daily Beast

    IAC's Daily Beast Launches Subscription Tier for $100 per Year

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

  • discovery go app

    Discovery TV Apps Launch on Samsung Smart TVs (EXCLUSIVE)

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

  • google logo

    Google Killing Off DoubleClick, AdWords Names in Rebranding of Ad Products

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

  • pornhub logo

    Pornhub to Accept Tron Cryptocurrency, Whose Founder Just Bought BitTorrent

    Instagram wants to extend its global domination with a new lightweight app optimized for cheaper, less powerful phones: The company released a new Instagram Lite Android app on Google Play Wednesday, which takes up just 573 Kilobytes of storage space, compared to the 30 Megabytes the regular Instagram app consumes. An Instagram spokesperson told Variety Wednesday […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad