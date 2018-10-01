You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Exec Adam Mosseri Named New Instagram Chief, Taking Over With Exit of Co-Founders

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Facebook - Adam Mosseri
CREDIT: MJ Photos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger.

Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed and Interfaces product management teams.

“We are thrilled to hand over the reins to a product leader with a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community,” Systrom and Krieger wrote in announcing Mosseri’s appointment. “These are the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started, and we’re excited for Adam to carry them forward.”

Systrom and Krieger are officially leaving Instagram as of Oct. 1.

Last week, Systrom and Krieger — who founded Instagram in 2010, before Facebook bought it for $1 billion two years later — announced that they would be exiting the company. Systrom’s public farewell blog post on Sept. 24 hinted that the duo will be going on to start something else: “We’re now ready for our next chapter,” the execs wrote. Systrom and Krieger were widely reported to have been unhappy with recent changes Facebook was making to the Instagram app and business.

Related

In Mosseri’s role leading Instagram, he will oversee all functions of the business. That will include recruiting “a new executive team including a head of engineering, head of product and head of operations,” according to Systrom and Krieger’s post.

Instagram would be worth more than $100 billion if it were a standalone company, according to an estimate by Bloomberg Intelligence in June. This summer, Instagram topped 1 billion monthly active users and has 25 million businesses that maintain accounts on the service.

Prior to joining Facebook in 2008 as a product designer, Mosseri worked at TokBox as the company’s first designer. He began his career founding a design consultancy in 2003 with offices in New York and San Francisco that focused on graphic, interaction and exhibition design. Born and raised in New York, he now lives in San Francisco with his wife and two sons.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Digital

  • NBCUniversal to Release Bilingual Program Across

    NBCUniversal to Produce Bilingual Talk Show for Telemundo, Universo and E! Platforms

    Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger. Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed […]

  • Facebook - Adam Mosseri

    Facebook Exec Adam Mosseri Named New Instagram Chief, Taking Over With Exit of Co-Founders

    Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger. Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed […]

  • 3rd-Generation Chromecast Sold Too Early at

    Next-Generation Chromecast Accidentally Sold at Best Buy

    Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger. Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed […]

  • Sky-Backed Streaming Service Pluto TV Launching

    Sky-Backed Streaming Service Pluto TV Launching on Now TV in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger. Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed […]

  • Venom Sony Pictures

    'Venom' Special Audio Clip to Play on Amazon Alexa Devices for Fandango Users

    Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger. Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed […]

  • Netflix

    Netflix Is No. 1 Company Techies Want to Work For, Survey Finds

    Longtime Facebook exec Adam Mosseri has officially been named the new head of Instagram, assuming the helm after the surprise departure of the Facebook-owned service’s co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger. Mosseri, a 10-year veteran of Facebook, in May 2018 was named VP of product at Instagram. He previously oversaw Facebook’s News Feed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad