Instagram Co-Founders Resign (Report)

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook.

The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the next few weeks weeks. The reason for their departure was not immediately known, but the Times report said they planned to take time off after they leave the company.

Facebook and Instagram reps did not respond to requests for comment.

Systrom and Krieger, fellow Stanford alums, founded Instagram in 2010. Facebook acquired Instagram two years later for $1 billion — and it has since grown to a community of more than 1 billion monthly users.

Their reported departure raises uncertainty over the future of Instagram, which has been able to sustain a dramatic growth trajectory while largely avoiding headaches that have befallen its parent company. Facebook has been the target of U.S. government investigations into how its platform has been used to manipulate the 2016 election and the misappropriation of user data by consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

“When Instagram joined us, the team had only 16 people,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company’s Q2 earnings call July 25. “We believe Instagram has been able to use Facebook’s infrastructure to grow more than twice as quickly as it would have on its own. A big congratulations to the Instagram team — and to all the teams across our company that have contributed to this success.”

Instagram has become a key contributor to Facebook’s growth and profits, and is growing at a faster rate than Facebook. (The social media giant doesn’t break out financial results for Instagram.) Instagram has 25 million business profiles and 2 million advertisers, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told investors on the July earnings call.