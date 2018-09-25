You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Instagram Co-Founders Resign (Report)

By and
Instagram
CREDIT: Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook.

The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the next few weeks weeks. The reason for their departure was not immediately known, but the Times report said they planned to take time off after they leave the company.

Facebook and Instagram reps did not respond to requests for comment.

Systrom and Krieger, fellow Stanford alums, founded Instagram in 2010. Facebook acquired Instagram two years later for $1 billion — and it has since grown to a community of more than 1 billion monthly users.

Their reported departure raises uncertainty over the future of Instagram, which has been able to sustain a dramatic growth trajectory while largely avoiding headaches that have befallen its parent company. Facebook has been the target of U.S. government investigations into how its platform has been used to manipulate the 2016 election and the misappropriation of user data by consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

“When Instagram joined us, the team had only 16 people,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company’s Q2 earnings call July 25. “We believe Instagram has been able to use Facebook’s infrastructure to grow more than twice as quickly as it would have on its own. A big congratulations to the Instagram team — and to all the teams across our company that have contributed to this success.”

Instagram has become a key contributor to Facebook’s growth and profits, and is growing at a faster rate than Facebook. (The social media giant doesn’t break out financial results for Instagram.) Instagram has 25 million business profiles and 2 million advertisers, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told investors on the July earnings call.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Digital

  • Instagram

    Instagram Co-Founders Resign (Report)

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

  • Snapchat Gets Amazon-Powered Visual Product Search

    Snapchat Gets Visual Product Search Powered by Amazon

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

  • hulu-logo

    Hulu Hires GoPro, TiVo Execs to Fill Out Technology Leadership Team

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

  • Shazam

    Apple Closes Shazam Acquisition, Starts Phasing Out Ads

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

  • Facebook India Hires Former Head of

    Facebook India Hires Former Head of Fox's Hotstar Streaming Service

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

  • Roku Fall Update Includes 4K Streaming

    Roku Starts Selling New Premiere 4K Streaming Adapters, Roku TV Wireless Speakers

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

  • Lisa Marino RockYou - Mom.me

    RockYou Media Buys Mom.me From Whalerock Industries as Part of Roll-Up Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are reportedly stepping down from their respective roles as CEO and CTO at the image- and video-sharing giant, which is owned by Facebook. The New York Times reported that the duo informed Instagram’s senior management team and Facebook execs on Monday of their plans to leave the company in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad