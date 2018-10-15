You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom: I Have a Few More Instagrams in Me

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cody Pickens for Variety

Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big as the photo sharing service.

Systrom and his co-founder Mike Krieger announced last month that they would be leaving Instagram and take time off “to explore our curiosity and creativity again.” On Monday, Systrom said that in retrospect, he was surprised that he stayed six years with Facebook after the company’s Instagram acquisition.

“I never thought I would be doing it for 8 years, or at least inside another company,” he said. He also argued that Instagram was in a good spot, and set up to succeed even without its co-founders, and likened it to other companies that have done well after acquisitions, including YouTube and Paypal. “Typically, they do very, very well post founder,” he said.

Media reports pointed to tensions within Facebook for one of the reasons that Systrom and Krieger departed from Instagram. Systrom didn’t deny those reports out of hand, saying: “No one ever leaves a job because everything is awesome.” However, he said that he continued to root for Instagram and Facebook. “I want this thing to succeed.”

Related

One of the issues that Instagram’s new leadership will have to tackle is harassment on the platform. Systrom said that the company already took important steps in that direction under his leadership, which included giving users the ability to turn off comments, as well as block certain users or certain words. “You are in control of your content, not us,” he said, adding that the way social media addressed these issues was core to its future. “That’s the type of legacy we wanted to have. Not selfies and hashtags.”

Systrom said that he wasn’t sure about what to focus on next, saying that he was currently taking time off and spending it with his 9-month-old daughter. “Number one priority, be a great dad,” he said. “It’s way harder than being CEO of Instagram, it turns out.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Digital

  • Departing CEO Kevin Systrom Says He's

    Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom: I Have a Few More Instagrams in Me

    Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big […]

  • Universal Music Group

    Mixcloud and Universal Music Announce Multi-Year Licensing Deal

    Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big […]

  • Apple Park Visitor Center sign

    Apple Acquires Music-Analytics Startup Asaii

    Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big […]

  • Jeff Siegel - Group Nine Media

    Group Nine Media Taps Ex-Go90 Exec Jeff Siegel as Senior VP of Distribution

    Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big […]

  • Palm - Verizon ultramobile

    Verizon Launches Palm, a Credit Card-Size Phone, With an Assist From Stephen Curry

    Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big […]

  • CBSN anchors, Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir

    CBS News Launches Streaming-Video Morning Program

    Departing Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom told the audience of the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday that he isn’t done with tech any time soon. “I figure I have a few more Instagrams, time-wise, in me,” the 34-year-old quipped, adding that he couldn’t guarantee that any of his future ventures would become as big […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad