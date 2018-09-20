You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inked Brands, Influencer-Commerce Firm, Banks $6 Million From Archer Gray and Other Investors

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
April Foster Inked Brands
CREDIT: Courtesy of Inked Brands

Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation.

Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, Ky., include BIP Capital, Bertelsmann’s BDMI and Halogen Ventures.

Inked Brands handles web development, product development, marketing, fulfillment and customer service on behalf of influencer partners to sell merchandise online. The company’s portfolio includes U.S. Olympic gymnast and YouTube creator Shawn Johnson’s FYT Life; YouTuber-actress Meghan Rienks’ martie; and designer-entrepreneur Mica May’s MayBox. Inked Brands has about 50 employees.

With the funding, Fox’s Fielding and Amy Nauiokas, Archer Gray’s founder and chair, have joined Inked Brands’ board. In addition, Archer Gray partner Vinay Singh will serve as a board observer.

April Foster, founder and CEO of Inked Brands (pictured above), said in announcing the funding that “Archer Gray intrinsically understands the great potential that lies at the intersection of content and commerce.”

Related

Nauiokas commented, “Much like Inked Brands, Archer Gray is committed to supporting content creators which makes our relationship a natural fit. Additionally, I am passionate about promoting female-led businesses and look forward to advising April on her company’s growth and exciting future.”

Nauiokas production projects include Marielle Heller’s upcoming “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” starring Melissa McCarthy and previously released films Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women,” “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” and “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete.” On the venture-financing side, Archer Gray’s current portfolio includes Battlefy, Emoticast, Epic Magazine, Littlstar and ShareGrid.

Fielding, a 30-year veteran of the entertainment industry, currently oversees 20th Century Fox’s licensing and merchandising. He previously was DreamWorks Animation’s global head of consumer products and retail development and also served as CEO of Claire’s Stores and president of Disney Stores Worldwide.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Digital

  • VDS - Awesomeness - Rebecca Glashow

    Viacom Names Awesomeness Co-Chiefs: Rebecca Glashow and Shelley Zimmerman

    Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation. Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, […]

  • April Foster Inked Brands

    Inked Brands, Influencer-Commerce Firm, Banks $6 Million From Archer Gray and Other Investors

    Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation. Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, […]

  • Italian Movie Channel to Launch in

    Italian Movie Channel to Launch in U.S. via Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation. Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, […]

  • ESPN App

    Disney Says ESPN+ Streaming Service Notches More Than 1 Million Subscribers

    Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation. Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, […]

  • Spotify to Enable Artists to Upload

    Spotify to Enable Artists to Upload Music Themselves

    Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation. Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, […]

  • BuzzFeed logo

    BuzzFeed Shuts Down In-House Podcast Team

    Inked Brands, which provides tools and services for digital influencers to launch ecommerce businesses, closed $6 million in Series A funding from investors including VC and media-production firm Archer Gray and Jim Fielding, 20th Century Fox’s president of consumer products and innovation. Other investors in Inked Brands, founded in 2007 and based in Bowling Green, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad