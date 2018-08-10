Infowars Tweets Deleted After CNN Cites Examples of Twitter Policy Violations

Infowars apparently scrambled Thursday to avoid getting kicked off — the only big digital platform that hasn’t yet booted the hate-mongering media outfit — by deleting old posts that violated the social-media company’s terms of service.

chief Jack Dorsey defended the company’s decision on Tuesday to not suspend Infowars and its founder, Alex Jones, from the platform after YouTube, Facebook, Apple, Spotify and others took action to delete or block the far-right conspiracy theory site’s accounts or content. Dorsey, in a series of tweets, claimed Infowars had not violated Twitter’s policies.

However, in a report Thursday, CNN cited about 20 past tweets from the accounts of Infowars and Jones that, by all appearances, did indeed contravene Twitter’s prohibitions against hateful conduct and harassment.

After CNN’s report was published, all 20 of the Infowars tweets were deleted. Twitter said that it did not remove the posts.

The now-deleted tweets by Infowars and Jones that were cited in the report included posts attacking transgender and Muslim people; claims that the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated by “crisis actors”; and a video that called David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., high-school shooting, a Nazi.

Infowars has become the test case of how Silicon Valley giants deal with the issue of whether to block or allow misinformation and inflammatory content that targets specific groups. While Infowars and its sympathizers have claimed censorship, all internet-content platforms specifically reserve the right to suspend users or remove content that is in violation of their guidelines. (In fact, the terms of service for Infowars.com itself includes such a provision.)

Meanwhile, Apple and Google have not removed the Infowars Official app, which provides live-streaming access to its programming, from their respective app stores. Following the purge from YouTube, Facebook, and Apple and Spotify’s podcast directories, the Infowars app is trending: Currently, it’s ranked No. 3 in the “News” category of Apple’s App Store, behind Twitter and News Break and ahead of apps for news organizations including CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, and BuzzFeed.