Influencer-Marketing Startup CreatorIQ Taps Dan Murray as President

Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president.

Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August 2017. He will be tasked with leading CreatorIQ’s U.S. and international expansion efforts. Murray has been a board member of CreatorIQ since 2014 and joined as president this past April.

Prior to Dollar Shave Club, Murray served in senior finance positions at including Machinima; NBCUniversal Media, Comcast Interactive Media, Comcast Digital Entertainment, Fandango (acquired by Comcast in 2007), Academy123 (acquired by Discovery in 2006) and Overture Services (acquired by Yahoo in 2003).

“Dan brings strategic vision and a proven track record of scaling businesses. We are excited to have him join our team,” CreatorIQ founder and CEO Igor Vaks said in announcing the hire.

Investors in CreatorIQ, founded in 2014, include Affinity Group, Allen DeBevoise’s Third Wave Digital and Vayner/RSE. DeBevoise is co-founder and former chairman of Machinima, where Murray served as CFO from 2011-14.

“The intersection of social-media audiences and consumer brands trying to authentically reach them creates a multibillion-dollar opportunity,” Murray commented.

CreatorIQ (formerly known as SocialEdge) is based in Culver City, Calif., with offices in New York and Chicago. Customers include Disney, Fox, Univision, Fullscreen, Refinery29, NatGeo, Airbnb, CVS Health, Dell, Edelman and Ralph Lauren.