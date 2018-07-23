Influencer-Marketing Startup CreatorIQ Taps Dan Murray as President

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dan Murray

Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president.

Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August 2017. He will be tasked with leading CreatorIQ’s U.S. and international expansion efforts. Murray has been a board member of CreatorIQ since 2014 and joined as president this past April.

Prior to Dollar Shave Club, Murray served in senior finance positions at including Machinima; NBCUniversal Media, Comcast Interactive Media, Comcast Digital Entertainment, Fandango (acquired by Comcast in 2007), Academy123 (acquired by Discovery in 2006) and Overture Services (acquired by Yahoo in 2003).

“Dan brings strategic vision and a proven track record of scaling businesses. We are excited to have him join our team,” CreatorIQ founder and CEO Igor Vaks said in announcing the hire.

Investors in CreatorIQ, founded in 2014, include Affinity Group, Allen DeBevoise’s Third Wave Digital and Vayner/RSE. DeBevoise is co-founder and former chairman of Machinima, where Murray served as CFO from 2011-14.

“The intersection of social-media audiences and consumer brands trying to authentically reach them creates a multibillion-dollar opportunity,” Murray commented.

CreatorIQ (formerly known as SocialEdge) is based in Culver City, Calif., with offices in New York and Chicago. Customers include Disney, Fox, Univision, Fullscreen, Refinery29, NatGeo, Airbnb, CVS Health, Dell, Edelman and Ralph Lauren.

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Digital

  • Dan Murray

    Influencer-Marketing Startup CreatorIQ Taps Dan Murray as President

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

  • Jack Ma Alibaba

    Alibaba Looking at Expansion in Advertising, Media Sectors

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Streams Over 180 Million Hours to TV Screens Every Day

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Suspends Data-Analytics Firm Crimson Hexagon to Probe Potential Policy Violations

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

  • Trump Davos

    Trump Tariffs Could Make Apple Watch, Sonos Speakers More Expensive (Report)

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

  • ABC - More In Common

    ABC Hopes Feel-Good Series for Facebook About Americans Uniting Goes Viral

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

  • Disney Cycles VR Short Film

    Disney Animation's First VR Film, 'Cycles,' Set to Premiere

    Dan Murray, a veteran finance exec whose career includes stints at Comcast/NBCUniversal, Machinima and Fandango, is now heading up the growth strategy for social-influencer marketing firm CreatorIQ as president. Murray most recently served as CFO at Dollar Shave Club where he helped execute and close the company’s sale to Unilever for $1 billion in August […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad