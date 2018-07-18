IMDbPro App Adds Tracking Feature for Talent, Projects

IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most.

The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and programs (TV and film) a subscriber can opt in to track. Users can receive notifications and a personalized news stream in the app’s inbox.

“IMDbPro members are busy professionals and they need convenient, timely and cusotmizable access to news that matters the most,” said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb.

Among the 5 million titles being tracked are 25,000 titles still in development that are accessible on the app but not IMDb itself. Amazon, which owns IMDb, recently offered a 60% discount to IMDbPro members to Amazon Prime subscribers for a limited time only.

“Track is another step in making the IMDbPro app an essential professional tool for the entertainment industry,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro.

IMDbPro launched its iPhone app last December, and has been steadily upgrading the service. The service recently enabled members to more effectively manage their profiles online, including customizing images and credits.