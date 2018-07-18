IMDbPro App Adds Tracking Feature for Talent, Projects

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
IMDbPro
CREDIT: IMDbPro

IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most.

The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and programs (TV and film) a subscriber can opt in to track. Users can receive notifications and a personalized news stream in the app’s inbox.

IMDbPro members are busy professionals and they need convenient, timely and cusotmizable access to news that matters the most,” said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb.

Among the 5 million titles being tracked are 25,000 titles still in development that are accessible on the app but not IMDb itself. Amazon, which owns IMDb, recently offered a 60% discount to IMDbPro members to Amazon Prime subscribers for a limited time only.

“Track is another step in making the IMDbPro app an essential professional tool for the entertainment industry,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro.

IMDbPro launched its iPhone app last December, and has been steadily upgrading the service. The service recently enabled members to more effectively manage their profiles online, including customizing images and credits.

More Digital

  • Red Bull Music Festival

    Red Bull Music Festival Berlin Announces 2018 Lineup

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

  • IMDbPro

    IMDbPro App Adds Tracking Feature for Talent, Projects

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

  • RightsTrade Signs Deal With Lionsgate for

    RightsTrade Signs Deal With Lionsgate for TV Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

  • Chris M. Williams - pocket.watch

    Viacom Leads $15 Million Round in Pocket.watch, Sets Content and Ad Pact With Startup

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

  • Alphabet - Google app

    Google Fined a Record $5 Billion by European Antitrust Officials

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    NBC News Unveils 'Summer Season' of Digital Programs Connected to 'Today'

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

  • Walmart

    Is Walmart Prepping a Streaming-Video Rival to Netflix and Amazon?

    IMDbPro has added a feature to its iPhone app that allows users to keep tabs on the talent and projects they’re interested in most. The new Track functionality is intended to help industry professional stay abreast of the latest developments in their business, funneling relevant trade news from sources like Variety for the people and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad