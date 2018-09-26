You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ILMxLab to Bring ‘Vader Immortal’ Star Wars VR Series to Oculus Quest Headset

Lucasfilm’s immersive R&D unit ILMxLab is getting ready to embrace Facebook’s new Oculus Quest VR headset: “Vader Immortal,” a new 3-part VR series, is going to debut as a launch title when Oculus Quest becomes commercially available next year, ILMxLab’s executive in charge Vicki Dobbs Beck announced at Facebook’s Oculus Connect developer conference in San Diego, Calif. Wednesday.

“Our 3-part series was designed from the ground to be immersive first,” said “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” writer and producer David s. Goyer, who joined Beck on stage at the event.

ILMxLab debuted a teaser trailer for the episode at the show, and Goyer said that it would allow players to enter Darth Vader’s palace and take part in the action themselves.

Facebook officially announced Oculus Quest as a new standalone VR headset at Oculus Connect Wednesday. The $399 headset is scheduled to ship in early 2019, and consumers are supposed to have access to over 50 games and apps at launch.

Developing.

 

