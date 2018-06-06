Illegal Streaming, Mobile Piracy Surged in France in 2017

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stranger Things The Upsidedown Editing
CREDIT: Courtesy Netflix

As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017.

The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of 7,845 users watched illegal content every month in 2017, while 2.9 million smartphone users (8% of all mobile users) accessed pirated content.

Overall, 372 million videos were streamed illegally last year in France, and 81% of all illegal consumption occurred via 20 websites, out of more than 2,000 websites dedicated to piracy which have been identified by ALPA. The use of social networks to access streaming sites increased significantly last year.

Perhaps contrary to expectations, the average consumer of pirated content is 37 years old, and so not a “millennial,” and a third are considered upper class.

U.S. movies are traditionally the hardest hit by piracy in France. In 2017, American movies represented 54% of all films watched illegally, followed by local films (17%), the study says.

Related

From January to December 2017, the most pirated films were Ron Howard’s “Inferno,”Robert Zemeckis’ “Allied,” Jérôme Commandeur and Alan Corno’s “Ma famille t’adore deja,” Martin Bourboulon’s “Papa ou Maman 2,” Dany Boon’s “Raid Dingue,” Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” Rupert Sanders’ “Ghost in the Shell,” James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Michael Bay’s “Transformers 5 : The Last Knight,” Nikolaj Arcel’s “The Dark Tower,” Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and Tommy Wirkola’s “Seven Sisters.”

More than half of pirated series originate on pay-TV or subscription-based services; the remaining are series broadcast on free channels. The most pirated series in 2017 were “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Devious Maids,” “Flash,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Walking Dead,” “Doctor Who,” “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” (pictured).

The French film and TV industry has been pressing the government for more than a year to take concrete steps to curb piracy. In April, major guilds staged an extraordinary boycott of the gala reception hosted by the French minister of culture, Françoise Nyssen, to celebrate the French films selected at the Cannes Film Festival. Nyssen vowed that evening that she would tackle piracy and create a blacklist of illegal streaming sites.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Digital

  • Sonos Introduces Beam, a Smart Soundbar

    Sonos Introduces Beam, A Compact $399 Soundbar With Integrated Voice Control

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

  • NBC News Is Building a Streaming-Video

    NBC News Is Building a Streaming-Video Outlet

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

  • Stranger Things The Upsidedown Editing

    Illegal Streaming, Mobile Piracy Surged in France in 2017

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

  • Fast Company Unionizes With Writers Guild

    Fast Company Unionizes With Writers Guild of America East

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

  • Anderson Cooper

    Facebook Paying for News Shows From ABC News, CNN, Fox News, Univision, Others

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

  • JW_VR Expedition wide

    VRC Brings 'Jurassic World VR Expedition' Ride to Over 100 Dave & Buster's Locations

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

  • Piracy Stock

    Survey: 53% of People Who Access Pirated Content Agree It's Wrong to Do So

    As France’s film and TV industries push for a tougher anti-piracy law, a study released Tuesday shows that streaming of illegal content increased by 15% and piracy via smartphones skyrocketed by 50% in 2017. The study, which was conducted by French anti-piracy group ALPA, Mediametrie and the National Film Board, says that an average of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad