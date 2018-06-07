iHeartMedia and OZY Media Announce Multiyear, Multiplatform Partnership

iHeartMedia and online news publication OZY Media today announced a creative multiyear partnership. The pact will combine OZY Media’s news and storytelling capabilities with iHeartMedia’s national cross-platform network to reach potentially hundreds of millions of consumers across the country.

Beginning today, OZY stories — which range from politics and culture to technology and sports — will be featured in iHeartMedia’s morning shows across 150 markets in the U.S. The new partnership also includes promotion across iHeartMedia’s multiplatform network including radio, digital, social and live events.

“We are impressed with OZY’s rapid growth, diverse content and versatility across platforms, especially in today’s competitive media landscape,” said Joe Robinson, President of Ventures for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to partner with OZY, and with our massive reach of a quarter of a billion listeners a month across the country, this partnership gives us the opportunity to share even more critical news and information with our diverse audience.”

iHeart and OZY will work together to co-produce iHeartRadio Original podcasts and develop shared revenue opportunities for advertisers. iHeartMedia is the largest publisher of podcasts in the country and its iHeartRadio Podcast Network has more than 630 original shows.

In addition, OZY Media’s hit podcast series “The Thread,” which takes listeners through nearly a century of great American stories, will join iHeartRadio.

“OZY wants to be everywhere you are, so what better company to partner with then iHeartMedia which reaches more than 90 percent of Americans a month” said Carlos Watson, co-founder and CEO of OZY Media.

OZY Media recently announced their third primetime television series with PBS, “Breaking Big,” profiling 12 celebrities and influencers.