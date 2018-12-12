IAS Taps Ex-Yahoo Sales Boss Lisa Utzschneider as CEO of Ad-Verification Firm

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a digital ad verification company, hired Lisa Utzschneider as CEO and board member. Most recently, she was Yahoo’s chief revenue officer, exiting Yahoo with Verizon’s acquisition of the company last year.

Utzschneider starts at IAS effective Jan. 7, 2019, replacing president and CEO Scott Knoll, who after eight years in the role is stepping into an advisory role for the company. Her appointment comes after private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners bought a majority stake in IAS, a deal announced in June.

According to IAS, as CEO Utzschneider will focus on expanding IAS into new global markets and pushing into new ad formats, including over-the-top video and audio.

Prior to joining Yahoo in 2014 under then-CEO Marissa Mayer, Utzschneider worked at Amazon for six years, most recently as Amazon’s VP of global ad sales. Before that, she spent 10 years at Microsoft leading strategic and organizational advertising initiatives.

Utzschneider has served on the boards of two ad-industry groups, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the Ad Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Bates College (where she is a trustee) and a master’s degree in public administration from New York University.

New York-based IAS, founded in 2009, has about 600 employees in offices located in 13 countries.