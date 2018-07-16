IAB’s NewFronts L.A. Edition to Feature Streamy Brand Awards for Advertising

When the Digital Content NewFronts West makes its debut this fall in L.A., it will include an additional element the content-pitchfest organizers hope will lure more attendees: the Streamy Brand Awards, recognizing branded content and digital-video advertising.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade group that runs the NewFronts, has entered into a pact with Streamy Awards organizer Tubefilter to present the awards for digital brand advertising innovation at the L.A. NewFronts separately from the main Streamys event.

The Streamy Brand Awards are scheduled to be given out at the end of the first day of NewFronts West, slated to run Oct. 9-10, 2018 at NeueHouse Hollywood. IAB announced plans for an L.A. version of the NewFronts after cutting the original New York series from two weeks to one this year.

Submissions for the Streamy Brand Awards (and the main Streamy Awards) are due by July 27. The fee for Streamy Brand Awards entries is $395 per submission through July 20, while the “last-chance deadline” fee is $495 per submission.

The winners of the Streamys Brand Awards will be picked by a panel of industry execs (selected by the IAB and the Streamys) for six categories: branded content – video; branded content – series; emerging platform (e.g., advertising on new and emerging platforms like VR, voice and AI, podcasts, and social video platforms); influencer campaign; native video ad; and 6-second video ad.

“We are doing this because we think it’s really important to showcase and recognize best-in-class marketing in video and other emerging arenas,” said Anna Bager, IAB’s EVP of industry initiatives. “We’re going to celebrate brands on stage.”

NewFronts West is slated to include presentations by up to 16 digital-video content companies. IAB hasn’t announced any presenting partners yet, but Jukin Media (which backed out of this year’s NewFronts in NYC) has said it plans to be at the L.A. event.

IAB created NewFronts West after getting feedback from members and agencies that they wanted more than a once-per-year confab, according to Bager. “We wanted to create a narrative that runs throughout the year,” she said. Plus, she added, “L.A. is the epicenter of content.”

More info on the NewFronts West is at iab.com/newfronts-west. Submissions for all Streamy Awards categories, including the Streamy Brand Awards, are being accepted at streamys.org/submissions.