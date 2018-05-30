Hulu Hits 800,000 Live TV Subscribers

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Hulu With Live TV Full Channel Lineup
Hulu, in a little over a year since launching its $40 monthly internet-streaming “skinny bundle,” has signed up 800,000 customers for the service, according to CEO Randy Falco.

It’s the first time Hulu has revealed a figure for the internet pay-TV service, which is called Hulu With Live TV. Falco disclosed the number in an interview Thursday with CNBC.

On average, subscribers of Hulu With Live TV are watching more than 100 hours of television per month, according to Falco. The company chalks up the higher-than-average TV consumption to its combo of live and subscription VOD into one experience.

Earlier this month, Hulu announced that it had surpassed 20 million total paying customers, which includes subscribers for the live TV product. 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch said Tuesday at the Code Conference that about half of Hulu’s SVOD customers pay for the ad-free $11.99 monthly package, with the rest on the $8.99-per-month plan with ads.

Hulu is owned by 21st Century Fox, Disney, NBCUniversal and Time Warner.

